We’re just a few hours away from the grand release of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2. While there’s excitement around the film’s release, the buzz hasn’t been up to the expected level. It had the potential to become Bollywood’s first 100 crore net opener at the Indian box office, but now it’s not going to happen. Still, the film will likely earn a strong day 1, registering the highest ever opening of the Spy Universe. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

To be completely honest, the collaboration of Hrithik and NTR looked like a jackpot initially. NTR has proven his stardom in the past, and after RRR, he has been a complete beast in the Telugu market. He displayed his pull by scoring over 70 crore gross on day 1 from Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) alone with Devara.

Along with Jr NTR’s stardom, War 2 had the sequel factor, Spy Universe factor, and Hrithik Roshan’s return as Kabir working in its favor. With all these things coming together, the film’s true potential was justified at a 100 crore net opening. Unfortunately, things didn’t work as expected.

Promotional assets weren’t up to the mark

Unlike War, War 2’s promotional assets were average. Be it a teaser, songs, or a trailer, nothing really pushed the bar of excitement. The only exciting thing has been the dance face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, but the makers didn’t reveal much of it and kept it exclusively for the big screen experience.

Lost the perception battle against Coolie

While initially a clash with War 2 didn’t look like a serious issue, in the last few days, the picture has totally changed. Coolie was always a hot property due to Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s duo, and expectedly, it attracted crazy pre-sales numbers. This created a negative perception of the War sequel, as in a clash scenario, Rajini’s film has left it far behind in pre-sales.

Grand release and the Jr NTR factor

Clearly, things haven’t been completely in favor of War 2, but still, it is in a position to deliver a solid start at the Indian box office. Thanks to the padding of the Spy Universe, the film has kept exhibitors interested in it, and YRF’s reputation has helped it secure a grand release (5,000 screens+) across the country for the Hindi version, making it one of the biggest Bollywood releases. So, even with decent occupancy, it can score well in the Hindi market. In the Telugu states, the Jr NTR factor will attract crowds to theatres.

Day 1 box office prediction of War 2

Overall, War 2 aims for a day 1 collection of 60-64 crore net at the Indian box office, with strong walk-ins expected on the opening day. Out of this, the Telugu market is expected to contribute 28-30 crores. The Hindi belt is expected to contribute 30-32 crores. The remaining regions are expected to do a business of around 2 crores. Depending on word-of-mouth, the actual collection might change a bit from the predicted range.

While the number is much lower than the film’s actual potential, it is still a solid score. With 60-64 crore, it will likely register the biggest Spy Universe opening, overtaking Pathaan‘s 57 crore net.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

