Known for her bright smile, easy chemistry with co-actors, and fresh characterisation, Julia Roberts is among the most famous faces in Hollywood. While she gained renown for her roles in romcoms like Pretty Woman, it was 2000’s Erin Brockovich that won her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Here are the five last movies released by the Notting Hill actress ranked according to their box office successes, with numbers sourced from The Numbers.

1. Wonder (2017) – $310M

Streaming On : Lionsgate Play, XStream Play

: Lionsgate Play, XStream Play RT Score : 86%

: 86% Director: Stephen Chbosky

Plot: Adapted from R. J. Palaccio’s novel of the same name, Wonder follows Auggie, who has a rare facial deformity and must navigate his life in a new middle school. Julia Roberts wins hearts with her sensitive portrayal of Isabel, Auggie’s mother, adding another beautiful performance in her kitty.

Domestic: $132 million

International: $178 million

Worldwide: $310 million

2. Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) – $198M

Streaming On : Netflix

: Netflix RT Score : 41%

: 41% Director: Kelly Asbury

Plot: Striving to find her purpose, Smurfette encounters a group of female Smurfs, but is then captured by Gargamel with the nefarious purpose of extracting their essence. Roberts ably voices Smurf Willow, the leader of the all-female group, alongside an ensemble cast.

Domestic: $153 million

International: $45 million

Worldwide: $197 million

3. Ticket to Paradise (2022) – $168M

Streaming On : Netflix, Disney+

: Netflix, Disney+ RT Score : 56%

: 56% Director: Ol Parker

Plot: Reuniting with her Ocean’s Eleven co-star George Clooney, Roberts plays a divorcee who is forced to work together with her ex to stop their daughter from marrying on a whim. Although predictable, the beautiful cinematography with Clooney and Roberts’ winning chemistry make this one a fun watch.

Domestic: $100 million

International: $68 million

Worldwide: $168 million

4. Money Monster (2016) – $93M

Streaming On : Netflix, Prime Video

: Netflix, Prime Video RT Score: 59%

59% Director: Jodie Foster

Plot: Another film starring the charming Julia Roberts and George Clooney, Money Monster sees a disgruntled man who has lost a fortune in stock take over a live television studio. Roberts and Clooney are scene-stealers, despite not sharing much screentime together. Watch this one for their sharp performances.

Domestic: $41 million

International: $52 million

Worldwide: $93 million

5. Ben is Back (2018) – $13M

Streaming On : Lionsgate Play, Prime Video, YouTube

: Lionsgate Play, Prime Video, YouTube RT Score: 81%

81% Director: Peter Hedges

Plot: As the mother of her drug addict son, Holly Burns (Roberts) must do everything to make sure he stays clean for 24 hours after he comes home for Christmas. Moving performances and a well-rounded plotline make this movie worth a watch.

Domestic: $4 million

International: $9 million

Worldwide: $13 million

The last few years have seen Julia Roberts gravitate towards more character roles that allow her to push her boundaries as an actress. Apart from these movies, she has also been seen in a few mini-series such as Gaslit and straight-to-streaming movies such as Leave The World Behind.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Sharon Stone’s Net Worth 2025: How Much The Basic Instinct Star Has Earned Despite Past Financial Struggles

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News