Known for her bright smile, easy chemistry with co-actors, and fresh characterisation, Julia Roberts is among the most famous faces in Hollywood. While she gained renown for her roles in romcoms like Pretty Woman, it was 2000’s Erin Brockovich that won her the Academy Award for Best Actress.
Here are the five last movies released by the Notting Hill actress ranked according to their box office successes, with numbers sourced from The Numbers.
1. Wonder (2017) – $310M
- Streaming On: Lionsgate Play, XStream Play
- RT Score: 86%
- Director: Stephen Chbosky
Plot: Adapted from R. J. Palaccio’s novel of the same name, Wonder follows Auggie, who has a rare facial deformity and must navigate his life in a new middle school. Julia Roberts wins hearts with her sensitive portrayal of Isabel, Auggie’s mother, adding another beautiful performance in her kitty.
- Domestic: $132 million
- International: $178 million
- Worldwide: $310 million
2. Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) – $198M
- Streaming On: Netflix
- RT Score: 41%
- Director: Kelly Asbury
Plot: Striving to find her purpose, Smurfette encounters a group of female Smurfs, but is then captured by Gargamel with the nefarious purpose of extracting their essence. Roberts ably voices Smurf Willow, the leader of the all-female group, alongside an ensemble cast.
- Domestic: $153 million
- International: $45 million
- Worldwide: $197 million
3. Ticket to Paradise (2022) – $168M
- Streaming On: Netflix, Disney+
- RT Score: 56%
- Director: Ol Parker
Plot: Reuniting with her Ocean’s Eleven co-star George Clooney, Roberts plays a divorcee who is forced to work together with her ex to stop their daughter from marrying on a whim. Although predictable, the beautiful cinematography with Clooney and Roberts’ winning chemistry make this one a fun watch.
- Domestic: $100 million
- International: $68 million
- Worldwide: $168 million
4. Money Monster (2016) – $93M
- Streaming On: Netflix, Prime Video
- RT Score: 59%
- Director: Jodie Foster
Plot: Another film starring the charming Julia Roberts and George Clooney, Money Monster sees a disgruntled man who has lost a fortune in stock take over a live television studio. Roberts and Clooney are scene-stealers, despite not sharing much screentime together. Watch this one for their sharp performances.
- Domestic: $41 million
- International: $52 million
- Worldwide: $93 million
5. Ben is Back (2018) – $13M
- Streaming On: Lionsgate Play, Prime Video, YouTube
- RT Score: 81%
- Director: Peter Hedges
Plot: As the mother of her drug addict son, Holly Burns (Roberts) must do everything to make sure he stays clean for 24 hours after he comes home for Christmas. Moving performances and a well-rounded plotline make this movie worth a watch.
- Domestic: $4 million
- International: $9 million
- Worldwide: $13 million
The last few years have seen Julia Roberts gravitate towards more character roles that allow her to push her boundaries as an actress. Apart from these movies, she has also been seen in a few mini-series such as Gaslit and straight-to-streaming movies such as Leave The World Behind.
