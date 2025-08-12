Ryan Reynolds’s role as Deadpool is one of the most fan-favorite characters among the audience. The Marvel fans loved his hilarious comedy jokes, and especially his recent collaboration with Wolverine in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie. Amid this, the latest post of Ryan has sparked the curiosity about him potentially joining the Avengers in the upcoming Doomsday or Secret War film.

Ryan Reynolds posted a cryptic hint ahead of Marvel’s upcoming movies

Ryan Reynolds, famous for portraying the clever superhero Deadpool in Marvel films, excited fans by hinting at a possible Avengers crossover. He posted a striking image on Instagram showing the well-known Avengers logo, but with the “A” marked in red spray paint — a design strongly associated with Deadpool. With no caption or further details, the mysterious post ignited buzz and speculation among Marvel fans about Deadpool’s potential addition to the Avengers team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Fans could witness a dream collaboration if Deadpool joins Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars

Marvel enthusiasts are anxiously awaiting confirmation following Ryan Reynolds’ recent Instagram teaser that ignited widespread speculation about Deadpool joining the upcoming Avengers movies. While some see the post as a serious hint toward a new storyline for the beloved character, others think it might just be Reynolds having some fun with fans. As anticipation mounts for the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios has yet to provide any official word, leaving fans buzzing with theories and eager for what lies ahead.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Sharon Stone’s Net Worth 2025: How Much The Basic Instinct Star Has Earned Despite Past Financial Struggles

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News