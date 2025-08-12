Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have shared a new behind-the-scenes video from Spider-Man Brand New Day, which has made fans even more curious. Ever since the film began shooting in Glasgow, Tom Holland has been spotted filming scenes in public. Short clips from the sets have been spreading online quickly, but this new video stands out. In it, Holland talks about meeting familiar faces on set, hinting that more Marvel heroes could join the story.

Tom Holland Drops a Major Hint About Familiar Faces on Set

In the video, Holland appears in his updated Spider-Man suit, enjoying with the crew, leaping around, and greeting fans who gathered to watch. He admits it’s the first time he’s filmed while people were right there cheering him on. He also mentions meeting familiar faces, which instantly sparked speculation about surprise Marvel cameos.

‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ cast so far: ▪️ Tom Holland — Spider-Man

▪️ Mark Ruffalo — Hulk

▪️ Jon Bernthal — Punisher

▪️ Michael Mando — Scorpion

▪️ Zendaya — Michelle Jones-Watson

▪️ Jacob Batalon — Ned Leeds

▪️ Sadie Sink

So far, the two heroes have reportedly been confirmed for the movie: The Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal, and The Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo. But rumors are already swirling that more could join in. Some fans believe this might even mark the debut of Jean Grey in the MCU. Reports had earlier linked Sadie Sink to Jean Grey, but new whispers suggest she may actually be playing Gwen Stacy instead. (via Geektyrant)

Spider-Man, Hulk & Punisher Unite Against a Greater Threat

The BTS clip shows Holland in full action mode — riding a massive fighter tank, and pulling off intense stunts while still keeping Peter Parker’s boyish charm. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the movie promises a thrilling mix of fresh faces and returning favorites.

According to reports, Spider-Man Brand New Day will see Spider-Man, The Punisher, and The Hulk facing off against each other before realizing they are after the wrong enemy. From there, they’ll team up to take on the real villains.

The film picks up after the events of No Way Home, where Doctor Strange helped Peter Parker erase everyone’s memory of his identity. While Marvel is keeping most plot points under wraps, the combination of official reveals, fan theories, and now this exciting BTS footage has built massive hype. With filming set to wrap in Glasgow soon, fans are more eager than ever to find out who else might swing into this action-packed adventure.

Check out the video of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY – Day One on Set below:

