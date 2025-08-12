Based on the graphic novel written by Frank Herbert, Denis Villeneuve directed the epic saga Dune. In 2021, the first film made waves not only at the box office but also among the viewers as it was something new and extraordinary. The sci-fi movie starred Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Oscar Issac, and others in important roles. It was released in theaters as well as on MAX on the same day, and despite that, it earned six Oscars.

Most of the original cast members, along with some new faces, starred in the second installment of the film franchise. Even though the 2021 movie featured a stellar cast, there was a salary difference between the male and female actors. Chalamet and Momoa received a handsome amount in comparison to Zendaya and Rebecca. Scroll ahead to find out.

Did Timothee Chalamet & Jason Momoa Earn More Than Zendaya & Rebecca Ferguson?

The whole plot revolves around Timothee Chalamet’s character, Paul Atreides. The sci-fi epic follows two houses, Atreides and Harkonnen, who come to clash with each other over the control of the ‘spice’ planet, Arrakis. The film was a massive success, and it even earned a lot of accolades along with critical acclamation from the audience and critics. After the successful run, the franchise came up with another installment, which was released in 2024. Now, they are gearing up for the third movie.

Dune: Part One (2021) 4K HD.

Dir. Denis Villeneuve. pic.twitter.com/7QbFDxh7X7 — Dune Perfect Shots (@dune4kshot) May 5, 2024

But do you know how much the cast earned for their stint in the first Dune movie? Well, as per Showbiz Galore, Timothee Chalamet who played the lead in the film took home $2.2 million as his salary for playing Paul Atreides. On the other hand, Jason Momoa who can be seen as Duncan Idaho received a hefty $2 million as he was fresh off from his Aquaman success. But the female leads of this film earned quite less compared to them.

While Zendaya, who plays Chani in the film franchise, earned around $300k for the first film, Rebecca Ferguson received $500k for portraying Lady Jessica. However, when the speculations surfaced about them getting such a low remuneration despite being such huge names in the industry, many argued that it was because of their limited screen time in the first film. They were expected to receive a higher salary for their expanded roles in Dune: Part Two, especially Zendaya, as she led the second installment.

DUNE: PART 2 is Truly Phenomenal! A Sci-Fi Epic That Pushes the Boundaries of Visual Storytelling. A Powerful, Deeply Emotional, Unpredictable Journey. Chalamet and Zendaya are Dynamic. Denis Villeneuve Has Leveled Up. One of the Best Sequels of All Time. pic.twitter.com/9UQWgKNVJP — Cinema Connoisseur (@MovieEndorser) February 29, 2024

Dune: Part Two, released in February 2024, was also another box office hit. It earned a smashing $714.8 million at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo. In this film, while Zendaya received $2 million, Timothee Chalamet took home $3 million as his salary. The pay gap almost got filled between them. But, Rebecca Ferguson still got a mere $600K for her role, as per Showbiz Galore.

Watch both of the films under the Dune franchise on Amazon Prime Video until the third one arrives.

