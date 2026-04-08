In addition to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger, Avengers: Doomsday, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three is among the most anticipated films of 2026. The sci-fi film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya is all set for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026, which coincides with Avengers: Doomsday.

Although there are still around eight months left for Dune 3’s release, the anticipation and curiosity around the threequel are at their peak. This is evident in the fact that when Warner Bros. put its 70mm IMAX tickets on sale on April 6, they reportedly sold out within hours.

Sign up for ticket alerts at https://t.co/GTgKYpUTfu to be notified as soon as more showtimes are added. Dune: Part Three only in theaters and IMAX December 18. #DuneMovie #FilmedforIMAX Melbourne tickets on sale 3pm PT pic.twitter.com/lUVbfVgOQf — DUNE (@dunemovie) April 6, 2026

This brings us to an interesting question: How much Dune: Part Three would need to earn worldwide to take Denis Villeneuve’s franchise past the $2 billion mark at the global box office? Let’s break down the numbers.

Dune: Part One & Dune: Part Two – Worldwide Earnings

Let’s take a look at how the first two Dune films, directed by Denis Villeneuve, performed at the worldwide box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Dune: Part One (2021): $410.7 million Dune: Part Two (2024): $714.8 million

Based on these figures, the combined worldwide gross of both films stands at $1.125 billion. This means Dune: Part Three would need to earn roughly $875 million globally to push the franchise past the $2 billion milestone.

Given the growth trend, Dune: Part Two earned approximately 74% more than the first film. If the third installment follows a similar trajectory, it could cross the $1 billion mark on its own. However, beyond theoretical projections, Dune: Part Three is already generating significant buzz.

With a strong opening, solid international support, and consistent weekday and weekend holds, especially during its first month, Dune 3 has a realistic chance of hitting the $875 million threshold and helping the Dune franchise surpass the $2 billion mark worldwide.

What’s The Plot of Dune: Part Three?

Reportedly based on Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune Messiah, the threequel is set 12 years after the events of Dune: Part Two. Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, now ruling as emperor. As unrest grows and people begin to worship him, Paul struggles with the responsibilities of power and the consequences of the future he has foreseen.

Dune: Part Three – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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