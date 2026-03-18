Dune 3’s first official teaser trailer has finally been released. The fans were waiting for this for a long time, and this is the conclusion to this Denis Villeneuve-helmed trilogy. Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson return in their respective roles, and the teaser trailer has also revealed Robert Pattinson’s character. A lot is happening in this teaser trailer, and scroll below to find out our thoughts on this.

The teaser trailer opens with a dark silhouette, then cuts to the desert and a soft moment between Paul Atreides and Chani. It is much darker than the previous two films. There are more massive wars, and they are all in the endgame. It shows glimpses of several other characters, including Rebecca’s Lady Jessica, Jason Momoa‘s Duncan Idaho, and Alyah [played by Anya Taylor Joy] and Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan. Robert Pattinson’s Scytale has also been shown in this teaser trailer.

Dune: Part Three teaser trailer review

The scale is much larger, and there is a 17-year time jump, with Paul Atreides now ruling as the Padishah Emperor. He is tired and burdened with his responsibilities. The tone has shifted; Dune 3 is much darker and has a more mature vibe. The Dune: Part Three teaser trailer no longer shows Paul Atreides as a hero but as a tired ruler who might not be in full control.

Denis Villeneuve strikes again with the outstanding visuals of this third part. Dune 3 will feature extraordinary visuals, with breathtaking color palettes and vast landscapes. The background humming and chanting is also hypnotic. The third part will feature more conflict, with Robert Pattinson‘s Scytale joining as the new villain. It also hints at politics and manipulation.

Dune 3 is the conclusion of this franchise, and it will show what winning costs Paul Atreides, what he will lose along the way. The vibe is cold, and it seems the characters have lost their warmth. The shift from warm to cold emotion is clearly felt in the teaser trailer. The only warmth in this trailer comes in the moment when Paul and Chani share a brief conversation about their child. Overall, it is going to be a very bold film with less crowd-pleasing. Part One was setup, Part Two was payoff, and Part Three could be the consequence.

Dune 3, aka Dune: Part Three, by Denis Villeneuve, is set to be released on December 18. Check out the teaser trailer below.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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