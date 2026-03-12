There was a time when Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan together turned the theaters into a laughter riot! Right from Hera Pheri to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the audience went into a laughing fit that lasted three hours. But the teaser for their next collaboration, Bhooth Bangla, seems a bit dicey, and I am not sure what to feel about this one! I didn’t feel that familiar tickle in my ribs.

The teaser opens with a familiar aesthetic: a dusty grand haveli that looks suspiciously like it was rented from the script of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Then, one by one, the Avengers of Comedy assemble. We see Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani, along with Akshay Kumar, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It looks like a Hera Pheri meets Bhool Bhulaiyaa reunion where everyone looks older, but they’re all still cracking the same old jokes to a new background music!

The biggest pro here is still Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar coming together! Also, they are back with their legendary clan in one frame, hitting the nostalgia just the right amount! Rajpal Yadav’s comic timing, even in a two-second reaction shot, remains unmatched. Akshay Kumar looks sharp, returning to his home ground of “laughing-man-in-a-madhouse.”

But can this be the biggest problem for the film as well? The world is a bit too familiar. The scares in the teaser are not scary, and they seem like clones of Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. A large haveli, a funny man screaming at a ghost that isn’t there, and a background score that tries too hard to tell you “I am funny and scary at the same time!”

We’ve seen all these actors play this same character for two decades. If the script doesn’t offer something new, Bhooth Bangla might be a box office horror, although I hope it is not! The trailer needs a serious redemption arc and tells us why this haveli is different. Currently, I am scared for Bhooth Bangla because nostalgia is a great hook, but it might be crippling as well! Hopefully, the trailer proves me wrong!

Check out the teaser of Bhooth Bangla here.

