Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav are reuniting with Bhool Bhulaiyaa director Priyadarshan, and fans are over the moon. Bollywood horror-comedy, Bhoot Bangla, is arriving in theatres worldwide on April 10, 2026. But all eyes are on whether our Khildi can finally deliver a success at the box office. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Akshay Kumar’s last box office success

Akshay Kumar delivered his last box office success in 2023. It was the Hindi comedy drama, OMG 2, made on a budget of 65 crore. Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam co-starrer earned 150 crore in its lifetime, gaining the hit verdict.

Akshay Kumar’s last 8 films were misses at the box office!

Ever since OMG 2, Akshay Kumar has delivered 8 films. 2025 was one of his good years, with most of his releases nearing breakeven. Unfortunately, the race didn’t end with a success in the kitty.

Check out his last 8 releases at the box office along with their collection in India and verdict:

Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 117.6 crore (Losing) Housefull 5 (2025): 198.41 crore (Losing) Kesari Chapter 2 (2025): 94.48 crore (Losing) Sky Force (2025): 134.93 crore (Losing) Khel Khel Mein (2024): 39 crore (Flop) Sarfira(2024): 24.30 crore (Flop) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024): 66 crore (Flop) Mission Raniganj (2023): 31 crore (Flop)

Will Bhoot Bangla finally turn the tables?

Akshay Kumar is a terrific comedy actor. And his reunion with the ace director Priyadarshan only gives us hope that a Bhool Bhulaiyaa-level success could be in the kitty. There’s no doubt about the excellent star cast, which also includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and the late veteran star Asrani.

The pre-release buzz is also favorable as the promos have received a positive response so far. The picture would be clear once the trailer is released. All in all, there’s potential for Akshay to deliver a much-awaited success at the box office. Only time will tell if he finally emerges victorious after 8 attempts since OMG 2.

