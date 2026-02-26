Rani Mukerji’s action thriller Mardaani 3 is mounted on a budget of 60 crore. It may not be able to enter the safe zone in its lifetime. But the YRF production is only 38 lakh away from achieving two feats in India and worldwide. Scroll below for the day 27 report!

50 crore milestone loading in India!

According to estimates, Mardaani 3 amassed 16 lakh on day 27. It saw a 36% drop compared to 25 lakh garnered on the previous day. The cumulative total in India has surged to 49.81 crore net. It is less than 20 lakh away from clocking a half-century at the domestic box office.

Rani Mukerji‘s threequel is the highest-grossing film of the Mardaani franchise. However, with a deficit of nearly 10 crore, it will fail to attain the success tag at the box office.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Week 3: 5.35 crore

Day 22: 35 lakh

Day 23: 60 lakh

Day 24: 65 lakh

Day 25: 25 lakh

Day 26: 25 lakh

Day 27: 16 lakh

Total: 49.81 crore

Nearing the 75 crore feat worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Mardaani 3 has accumulated 74.62 crore gross in 27 days. This includes 15.85 crore gross from the overseas market, while the remaining is domestic gross.

YRF‘s production needs only 38 lakhs more to clock the 75 crore mark. Its international run is almost concluded. This means all eyes are now on whether the domestic journey can help achieve the target.

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 27 Summary

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 49.81 crore

Budget recovery – 82%

India gross – 58.77 crore

Overseas gross – 15.85 crore

Worldwide gross – 74.62 crore

