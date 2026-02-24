Mardaani 3 is close to concluding its four-week run in theatres. Abhiraj Minawala’s action thriller is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. However, it is not a box office success yet. YRF’s production is now set to hit the 50 crore milestone, second-ever for Rani Mukerji. Scroll below for a detailed day 25 report!

How much has Mardaani 3 earned in India?

According to estimates, Mardaani 3 collected 25 lakh on day 25. It witnessed a 28.57% drop compared to 35 lakh garnered on the fourth Friday. The overall earnings in India have reached 49.4 crore net, or approximately 58.29 crore gross.

Rani Mukerji’s threequel is mounted on a budget of 60 crore. The makers have recovered 82% of the reported investments. However, daily collections have dropped to 25 lakh, making entry into the safe zone now out of reach. There’s also competition from O’Romeo, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Border 2, and other releases. This Friday, The Kerala Story 2 will also join the battle, leading to a further decrease in screen count.

All in all, Mardaani 3 will conclude its Indian run as a losing affair, with a deficit of over 8 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Week 3: 5.35 crore

Day 22: 35 lakh

Day 23: 60 lakh

Day 24: 65 lakh

Day 25: 25 lakh

Total: 49.4 crore

Set to hit the 50 crore milestone!

Amid all the chaos, there’s some good news. Today, Mardaani 3 will hit a half-century at the Indian box office. It will become the second film of Rani Mukerji in history to touch the 50 crore mark in India. The first and her highest-grosser ever is Talaash (93 crore).

Take a look at Rani Mukerji’s top 3 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Talaash – 93 crore Mardaani 3 – 49.4 crore (25 days) Mardaani 2 – 47.51 crore

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 25 Summary

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 49.4 crore

Budget recovery – 82%

India gross – 58.29 crore

Overseas gross – 15.85 crore

Worldwide gross – 74.14 crore

