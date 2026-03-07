The 2026 crime thriller Crime 101, starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Halle Berry, has surpassed the worldwide haul of the cult classic action flick featuring the great Arnold Schwarzenegger. It will be a significant achievement for the film as beating that classic will bring Crime 101 into the limelight. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crime 101 at the worldwide box office

The Chris Hemsworth starrer collected $277k at the domestic box office on its third Thursday. It collected this sum across 2,607 theaters in North America, down 34% from last Thursday. Therefore, the domestic total of the crime drama with an ensemble cast has hit $31.5 million.

According to the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, the Chris Hemsworth-led Crime 101 has hit $27 million at the overseas box office. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total for Crime 101 has hit $58.57 million in 21 days. It is experiencing an underwhelming run at the box office and will not emerge as a blockbuster.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $31.6 million

International – $27.0 million

Worldwide – $58.6 million

Surpasses Arnold Schwarzenegger’s classic actioner Commando

Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Commando is one of the most iconic 80s action movies, which is famous for its over-the-top action, memorable one-liners, and classic revenge storyline. It helped cement Arnie as a global action superstar after The Terminator. The film grossed $57.5 million worldwide.

Crime 101 has surpassed the global total of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led Commando. It’s mainly important as a symbolic milestone—beating a beloved Arnold Schwarzenegger classic helps contextualize the new film’s performance and gives the media a recognizable comparison point. Bart Layton’s Crime 101 was released on February 13, and it follows an elusive thief eyeing his final score who crosses paths with a disillusioned insurance broker at a turning point in her life. As their journeys intertwine, a relentless detective begins trailing them, hoping to stop the multi-million-dollar heist they are planning.

