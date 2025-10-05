Arnold Schwarzenegger is a renowned Hollywood action star. He has produced some of Hollywood’s most iconic action flicks, but some did not perform well at the box office. Arnold once revealed how he felt embarrassed after one of his films flopped; however, it has achieved a cult following over the years. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Arnold rose to fame in the 1970s as one of the top bodybuilders worldwide. He won the Mr Olympia title seven times. His charisma and physique helped him transition into acting, where he became one of the biggest action stars of the 80s and 90s. Some of his notable movies include The Terminator series, Predator, Total Recall, Commando, True Lies, and Conan.

When Arnold Schwarzenegger felt embarrassed by the failure of Last Action Hero

According to Screen Rant‘s report, Arnold Schwarzenegger once revealed how the box office failure of Last Action Hero demoralized him. It was his major financial failure. He opened up about it in Netflix‘s documentary Arnold. He was accompanied by James Cameron in that conversation.

Arnie recalled, “I cannot tell you how upset that I was. It hurts you. It hurts your feelings. It’s embarrassing.” Cameron consoled him back then over the phone, and the Avatar 2 maker added, “He sounded like he was in bed crying. He took it as a deep blow to his brand. I think it really shook him. I said, ‘What are you gonna do?’ He said, ‘I’m just gonna hang out by myself.’ That’s the only time I’ve ever heard him down.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger also said, “I didn’t want to see anyone for a week. But you keep plodding along. And my mother-in-law also said this all the time: ‘Let’s just move forward.’ It’s a great message.”

More about Last Action Hero

Directed by John McTiernan, Last Action Hero was a fantasy action comedy that was a critical and financial failure, yet it developed a cult following over the years. Released in 1993, the movie had a production budget of $85 million and collected $137.3 million worldwide.

