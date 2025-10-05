Taylor Swift returned to the big screen on October 3 with The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, a film tied to her newest album, The Life of a Showgirl. The three-day global theatrical run, showing exclusively at AMC Theaters until October 5, adds another layer to her growing list of creative ventures. The film includes behind-the-scenes moments, lyric videos, commentary from Swift herself, and the premiere of her music video for The Fate of Ophelia.

The Official Release Party of a Showgirl Rotten Tomatoes Score

The film has already garnered a strong reaction from audiences, debuting with a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Official Release Party of a Showgirl didn’t have a critic score, but fans were all in admiration for Taylor Swift. Many appreciated the stories she shared before each song, saying it added new meaning, while others called the event a complete masterpiece. Some, however, advised younger fans to save their money for the album, feeling the experience was a bit overpriced.

The Official Release Party of a Showgirl Box Office Success

The early success mirrors its box-office performance, where it pulled in $15.8 million during its limited release, outperforming Dwayne Johnson’s drama The Smashing Machine ($2.7m), per Box Office Mojo. However, despite its short theatrical window and minimal marketing, the turnout proved once again how devoted Swift’s audience remains.

Taylor Swift’s New Album The Life of a Showgirl Breaks Streaming Records

Swift’s new album, released the same day as the film, features twelve tracks, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. Within a single day, The Life of a Showgirl broke streaming records on Spotify and Apple Music with the most single-day streams for a record this year on both platforms, and on Amazon Music, becoming the most-streamed album of all time for a single day, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor Swift’s Expanding Film Journey

This film marks another step in Swift’s long line of visual and cinematic ventures. Over the years, she has appeared in films such as Amsterdam, Cats, and Valentine’s Day, while also directing and producing projects like City of Lover, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, and Journey to Fearless.

THE FATE OF OPHELIA 13/13 NO NOTES BEST LEAD SINGLE EVER #TSTHELIFEOFASHOWGIRL pic.twitter.com/In97IDiLGq — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) October 3, 2025

Her 2023 hit The Eras Tour still stands as her biggest theater release, earning $96 million in its opening weekend and ranking among the top concert films of all time.

The Official Release Party of a Showgirl may not aim for the same commercial scale, but it strengthens her reputation as a performer who bridges music and film with ease. While reactions to the album itself have varied, the movie’s strong audience score signals that Swift’s creative influence continues to reach well beyond her records.

