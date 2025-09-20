With its abundant and diverse legacy, Bollywood has firmly entrenched itself in the annals of global entertainment. After ruling over the big screen for decades, the vivid tapestry of Hindi cinema slowly graced the digital screens of Netflix.

Since the advent of Netflix in India in 2016, it birthed remarkable original productions and curated a trove of licensed Bollywood masterpieces. Today, we present to you a handpicked selection of 15 of the best Bollywood films on the streaming giant.

From pulse-quickening thrillers to enchanting fantasies, spine-chilling horrors and captivating mysteries, rib-tickling comedies, and beyond, this collection assures an assortment to gratify every fan of the silver screen. Without further ado, let us embark upon this enigmatic journey through the realms of cinema, hand in hand!

15. Asoka

Genre: History, Drama

History, Drama IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Director: Santosh Sivan

Plot: The film follows the early life of Emperor Asoka, starting from his military career in Takshashila to his conquest of the Kalinga region. Asoka, grandson of Emperor Chandragupta Maurya, defies his grandfather’s wishes and claims his sword, which is believed to bring bloodshed and destruction. Throughout his journey, Asoka faces internal conflicts within his family and external threats, ultimately leading to a brutal war with Kalinga. However, the devastating consequences of his actions led Asoka to embrace Buddhism and pursue peace, symbolized by his discarding the sword and spreading Buddhism throughout his empire.

14. Bulbbul

Genre: Horror, Mystery & Thriller

Horror, Mystery & Thriller IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Director: Anvita Dutt

Plot: Bulbbul is set in 20th Century Bengal and revolves around a young woman who, as a child bride, matures into a mysterious figure overseeing her household. Haunted by supernatural murders in her village, Bulbbul’s past intertwines with the present as her brother-in-law returns to find the village engulfed in fear. Amidst suspicions and secrets, the story delves into Bulbbul’s journey and the tragic mysteries surrounding her and her town.

13. Doctor G

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Plot: Now it’s time for a lighter note: a comedy. Dr. Uday Gupta, a recent medical school graduate, resides in Bhopal with his widowed mother and friend Chaddi. Despite his aspiration to specialize in orthopedics, Uday’s exam results limit his options for post-graduation studies. Reluctant to leave his mother, Uday opts to pursue gynecology, urged by his cousin Dr. Ashok Gupta. As he begins his gynecology training, Uday faces challenges from his strict department head and encounters bullying from his female colleagues. Despite initial difficulties, Uday connects with his coworkers, especially Dr. Fatima Siddiqui. However, a misunderstanding resulted in a formal complaint against Uday, leading to a disciplinary inquiry. Despite the setbacks, Uday finds redemption when he successfully performs a delivery, reaffirming his dedication to medicine. While his colleagues offer support, doubts linger regarding Uday’s commitment to Dr. Nandini Srivastav.

12. Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Director: Yashowardhan Mishra

Plot: In a quaint little town, the mysterious vanishing of two prized jackfruits sends Inspector Mahima Basor and her team into a frenzy. Initially, they suspect the fired gardener. Basor navigates through deceptive tactics as chaos ensues while battling interference from a pesky reporter. Suspicion eventually lands on the politician, stirring up even more drama and tension!

11. Agneepath

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Director: Karan Malhotra

Plot: This film serves as a remake of Agneepath 1990. Within the Island of Mandwa, the esteemed educator Deenanath Chauhan becomes the subject of envy from the chief’s son, Kancha, who nurtures aspirations of launching a drug empire. Falsely accusing Deenanath of murder, Kancha orchestrates his tragic demise, witnessed by his son Vijay. Forced to flee, Vijay and his mother, Suhasini, seek sanctuary in Mumbai, where Vijay forges a friendship with Kaali and aligns himself with the underworld figure Rauf Lala. Meanwhile, as Kancha expands his illegal activities, Vijay rises through the ranks within Lala’s organization. Motivated to avenge his father’s death, Vijay embarks on a journey of retaliation.

10: An Action Hero

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Thriller

Action, Comedy, Crime, Thriller IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Director: Anirudh Iyer

Plot: A celebrated actor, Maanav Khurana, travels to Mandothi, Haryana, for a film shoot, where an incident with aspiring politician Vicky Solanki ends tragically. Escaping to the UK, Maanav is pursued by Vicky’s brother, Bhoora Singh Solanki, facing allegations and dangerous encounters. Amidst challenges and a complex web of deception involving a notorious terrorist, Maanav strives to restore his reputation and prove his innocence, embarking on a journey fraught with danger and uncertainty.

9. The White Tiger

Genre: Drama

Drama IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Director: Ramin Bahrani

Plot: In The White Tiger, Balram Halwai, an enterprising lad from the streets, spills his life tale and thoughts on Indian society to the Chinese premier, Wen Jiabao. Born in poverty, Balram snatches a chance to serve as a chauffeur for the well-heeled couple Ashok and Pinky. However, the cruel realities of servitude and exploitation soon hit him hard. A tragic accident shakes him, making him realize his expendable status. With a burning desire to break free, he resorts to bold tactics to carve out his path to success, ultimately emerging as a prosperous businessman.

8. Monica, O My Darling

Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Director: Vasan Bala

Plot: During a night shift at the Unicorn factory, Dev Prakash excitedly shares news of his proposal to Shalu with his friend Gaurav before a tragic robot attack takes his life. Despite suspicions, the incident is deemed an accident, leading to the dismissal of safety officer Faridi Baig. Months later, at the company’s anniversary, Jayant Arkhedkar’s rise in status becomes tainted by his affair with Monica Machado, culminating in a murder plot involving colleagues Arvind Manivannan and Nishikant Adhikari. However, their scheme unravels, casting doubt on their innocence when Nishikant is found dead. With Arvind meeting a grim fate, Jayant is left to untangle the truth.

7. The Sky Is Pink

Genre: Drama, Romance, Biography

Drama, Romance, Biography IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Director: Shonali Bose

Plot: The Sky Is Pink is the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, a spirited teenager born with a life‑shortening immune disorder, told through her sassy, wry voice from beyond. From early on, her parents Aditi and Niren face tragedy, losing their first daughter to the same illness before Aisha is born. When she too is diagnosed, they uproot their lives, working tirelessly, crowdfunding, traveling, and spending time apart to give her the treatment she needs. As Aisha grows, the family treasures every moment: beach outings, a pet, school crushes, writing, and laughter. After a successful transplant, Aisha develops pulmonary fibrosis, forcing the family to confront her mortality while still living boldly.

6. Badla

Genre: Mystery & Thriller

Mystery & Thriller IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Plot: Naina Sethi, a successful entrepreneur, awakens in a hotel room to find her lover, Arjun, deceased beside her. Charged with his murder, she is granted bail, and her attorney, Jimmy, calls upon Badal Gupta, a seasoned defense lawyer with a flawless reputation. As Badal delves into Naina’s account of the events leading to Arjun’s death, he begins to suspect inconsistencies in her story. The film was a significant financial success in theaters. I am not disclosing any more information about this movie because it might spoil the thrill.

5. Guru (2007)

Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Director: Mani Ratnam

Plot: The story of Gurukant Desai, a young man hailing from a small village in Gujarat, who harbors aspirations of attaining success. Despite his father’s doubts, Guru embarks on diverse jobs, eventually establishing his business realm in Bombay. Along his path, he encounters ethical dilemmas and moral difficulties, leading to clashes with his mentor and the media. Despite enduring challenges and legal scrutiny, Guru persists and elevates his modest enterprise into one of India’s foremost corporations. The narrative accentuates Guru’s ambition, trials, and the toll of achievement, ultimately highlighting the intricate interplay between ambition and ethics in pursuing influence and prosperity. This movie is rumored to be loosely based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani.

4. Mimi

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Laxman Utekar, Rajesh Bhatia, Sushma Sunam

Plot: Mimi centers on a spirited young woman from a small town in Rajasthan who dreams of becoming a Bollywood actress. When offered a large sum of money to become a surrogate for an American couple, she reluctantly agrees, seeing it as a way to fund her dreams. However, when the couple backs out midway through the pregnancy, Mimi is left to deal with the consequences, facing social stigma, emotional turmoil, and the realities of motherhood. Blending humor with heartfelt drama, the film explores themes of choice, responsibility, and the unexpected bonds that define family.

3. PK

Genre: Sci-Fi Satire Comedy

Sci-Fi Satire Comedy IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Plot: PK is a funny movie about an alien who comes to the city and asks these bizarre questions that make everyone stop and think. His innocent questions show us profound truths about life, making us rethink everything we thought we knew. As PK goes through all this, he makes some good friends and gets into enormous fights. It’s like he’s shaking things up and making people see things differently. And his journey turns into this spiritual adventure that touches so many hearts. The movie talks about big ideas but also brings a lot of love, laughs, and freedom along the way.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Coming-Of-Age

Comedy, Drama, Romance, Coming-Of-Age IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Director: Zoya Akhtar

Plot: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three childhood friends who reunite for a long-planned bachelor trip across Spain, each carrying emotional baggage and personal conflicts. As they embark on a road trip filled with adventure sports and cultural immersion, unresolved tensions surface, ranging from commitment fears to suppressed grief. With each city, the trio confronts their deepest insecurities, tests their friendship, and rediscovers themselves through transformative experiences. Set against stunning Spanish landscapes, the film explores themes of healing, freedom, and the realization that life is meant to be lived fully in the moment.

1. Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Director: Kiran Rao

Plot: In 2001, two newly‑weds, Phool and another bride named Jaya, travel home in a crowded train where all the brides wear identical veils. In the chaos of night and confusion, one groom mistakenly takes the wrong bride, leaving Phool stranded at a remote station. Meanwhile Jaya, under a false name, integrates into the groom’s household. As days pass, both women chart very different paths: Phool struggling to be found and reclaim her identity, Jaya seeking her own voice and independence. Through humor, mix‑ups, and moments of warmth, Laapataa Ladies explores the power of agency, tradition, and dignity.

