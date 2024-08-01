Baghban, which was directed by Ravi Chopra, is highly recognized for its realistic depiction of family relationships and emotional depth.

Malini, then 55, was nervous about taking on the role of mother to four adult boys at the time of the offer. After taking a sabbatical from acting, she was worried about being stuck in mother roles because she had been renowned for attractive roles throughout her career. She acknowledged that as a change from her prior roles, she found the concept of playing a mother to adult children unpleasant.

However, Malini’s final decision was heavily impacted by her mother. During a meeting with the film’s director, her mother aggressively persuaded her to accept the part, emphasizing the film’s compelling story. Malini’s choice to join the initiative was heavily influenced by this counsel.

Hema Malini Reflects on Baghban’s Impact and Her Role

Malini recalled her initial misgivings about portraying a parental role as the film marked its 20th anniversary. She felt discomfort at the notion of portraying a mother to adult boys, remarking that she had never portrayed such a role previously. However, her mother calmed her by mentioning that Amitabh Bachchan had also been cast in the film, which helped Malini overcome her misgivings.

Baghban depicts the heartwarming story of an old couple, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, who battle with their children’s unwillingness to care for them. The film delves into topics of familial obligation, love, and the emotional problems that elderly parents experience.

Along with a special appearance by Salman Khan, the film also had a noteworthy cast that included Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Saahil Chaddha, and Nasir Khan as the couple’s sons.

Hema Malini made a huge return with Baghban, proving she could handle more adult parts and solidifying her place as one of Bollywood’s most important figures. Her distinguished standing in the profession was cemented by the film, which showcased her depth and flexibility as an actor.

