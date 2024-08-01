Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are certainly one of the most successful actor-director duos of Bollywood. The pair has created magic on screen every time they have come together, from Maine Pyar Kiya to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

So when Sooraj Barjatya announced his previous film, Uunchai, it made sense that Salman Khan wanted to be a part of it. However, the filmmaker ended up refusing the superstar’s offer. Let’s find out why.

Sooraj Barjatya Revealed He Turned Down Salman Khan’s Offer to Star in Uunchai

Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra, hit theaters on November 11th, 2022. The film tells the story of three aged friends who decide to trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfill the last wish of their fourth friend.

During the trailer launch event before the film’s release, Sooraj Barjatya opened up about how he decided to reinvent himself and do something in Uunchai that he had never done in the past. “Like I said, ismein maine sab bandhan tod diye. Ek charm tha Prem rakho toh chal jaye, but ismein sab bandhan tod diye maine. (As I have mentioned, I have broken all barriers for this film. I had Prem as my lucky charm but not this time),” he said at the time.

Further talking about trying something new, Sooraj stated when Salman got to know about Uunchai, he offered to be a part of the film, but the director refused to cast him as he wanted a different ensemble. “When I told Salman that I am making this film, he said, ‘Why are you going to hills to make this film?’ Then later he said, ‘I can do this film’ but I said no because I wanted a different cast,” revealed Sooraj.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are Now Collaborating on Another Film

While Sooraj refused Salman’s offer to star in Uunchai, the superstar definitely understood his friend’s point of view and did not take the rejection to heart. Two years down the line, there are reports of the iconic duo’s collaboration on yet another film. Nine years after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, the two have reportedly locked a fresh script, which has never been done before.

Sooraj and Salman were earlier rumored to be working on a film called Prem Ki Shaadi; however, sources close to the pair have confirmed that they are instead teaming up for a different script, with the filming set to begin early next year.

Must Read: 10 Bollywood Actors Who Took A Sabbatical And Made A Strong Comeback: From Srk To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News