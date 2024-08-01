12th Fail became one of the most successful films of the year 2023 and found a special place in the hearts of the audience with its inspiring narrative. Considering all the love that the film got, audiences are eager to see its second part, continuing the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Vikrant Massey, who became a bona fide star by playing the lead in 12th Fail, has now opened up about a potential sequel to the biographical drama film. However, fans might be disappointed to know that the actor is not very keen on making 12th Fail Part 2.

Vikrant Massey Says 12th Fail Part 2 is Not Happening

Vikrant recently appeared in an interview to promote his upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to another one of his hit movies, Haseen Dillruba. During the interview, he was asked about his thoughts on 12th Fail part 2, to which the star gave a rather disappointing response.

The 37-year-old actor said that he does not see a 12th Fail sequel happening for now, as he does not know if it would be the right thing to do. “Now, I’m getting a lot of calls, people are saying let’s do another 12th Fail, but I’m making a conscious shift to pick something different,” Vikrant said, adding, “If I may say so, I really don’t see a 12th Fail part two. Do people want it? Yes. But is that the right thing?”

Vikrant added that a film like Haseen Dillruba could get a sequel as it ended at a point that could set up a second part; however, the same is not the case with 12th Fail. “When something works, people want more of it, hence Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, but over here, it is applicable because we left off the first part in a way that there was a potential to see what happens in their lives beyond this,” Vikrant stated.

12th Fail Proved to be a Game Changer for Vikrant Massey’s Career

While Vikrant does not seem too eager about 12th Fail Part 2, the film did prove to be one of the biggest hits of his career. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie tells the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who braced through several life challenges, including extreme poverty, to become an Indian Police Service officer.

Also starring Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, 12th Fail collected over Rs. 69 crore against a budget of Rs. 20 crore. The film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

