Rekha and Amitabh’s purported affair began during the making of Do Anjaane in 1976 and grew stronger during the production of Ganga Ki Saugandh. The media took note when Bachchan reportedly interfered in response to a co-actor’s aggressive behavior with Rekha, fueling the suspicions.

Despite their efforts to stay secret, Yash Chopra, the director of Silsila, openly recognized their love relationship. The tale got traction when Rekha appeared on the chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal.

Rekha Discusses Her Feelings for Amitabh and Praises Jaya

In the interview, Rekha addressed the speculation surrounding her relationship with Amitabh Bachchan with remarkable candor. When asked about her feelings, she expressed her emotions directly, stating that it was natural to fall deeply in love with Bachchan.

She declared that she had deep, all-encompassing affections for Amitabh Bachchan. She implied that her experience was not exceptional by saying that it was normal for anyone to fall madly in love with him. She questioned why she was being singled out and affirmed her feelings, declaring that her love for him was great and unmatched and encompassed every kind of love imaginable.

Rekha also praised Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan, highlighting her maturity and humility. She looked respectfully back on their previous connection and regarded Jaya as a woman of extraordinary power and class. Rekha recalled that Jaya was much more collected and mature than she had been when they had shared a building. She also made it clear that Jaya would always be her “Didibhai” and that nothing could ever make that relationship change.

Through her revelations, Rekha not only clarified her feelings for Amitabh Bachchan but also honored Jaya Bachchan’s enduring grace and strength, offering a glimpse into the complexities of their personal lives.

