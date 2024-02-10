Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have given the audience some family dramas to enjoy together. In Sooraj’s movie, Salman is not “macho” like his other movies. The actor-director has given hits like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. A few years ago, reports stated that the superstar would join hands with Sooraj again. But the latest update says it might not happen anymore.

Salman and Sooraj’s last movie together was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. Their fans have been eagerly waiting to see Salman’s beloved Prem back in a Barjatya directorial. The film would’ve marked 5th film of the actor-director duo together. However, a Mid Day report reveals that the duo are no longer working together. The reason cited for their movie not happening anymore is creative differences.

A source informed the tabloid that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are poles apart regarding their creative sensibilities. “The script was their common ground, but over time, there were too many things they couldn’t agree on. So, it made sense for them to call it off amicably.” The source added that Sooraj wants to rework the script and proceed with the project with a new cast.

Barjatya will tweak the script and will cast a younger actor to play the lead. He wants the lead to bring some innocence to the character. The report mentions that the director plans to cast Varun Dhawan or Ranveer Singh. However, the final decision will be made in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Salman has some exciting line-up for the coming years. The superstar is a part of the action thriller, The Bull, produced by Karan Johar. The actor also has Tiger Vs Pathaan, Dabangg 4, and Kick 2 in the pipeline.

What do you have to say about Salman and Sooraj not working together anymore? Who is the perfect replacement – Varun or Ranveer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

