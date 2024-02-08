We have entered Valentine’s week, and the lovebirds are celebrating it enthusiastically. While it’s the season of spending time with your loved ones, Bollywood never loses a chance to make it more special for lovers and capitalize on it. Over the years, we have seen several films arriving during this special week, and even this year, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is arriving in theatres. So, before its arrival, let’s look at how Valentine’s releases have performed at the Indian box office over the years.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is scheduled to be released in theatres tomorrow. Expectations are very low from it, and even the ground-level buzz is negligible. However, after the underperformance of Fighter, it’s said to be a crucial film, and there’s a hope that it might work well with young audiences, considering it’s Valentine’s season.
Starting from the last decade (2011 onwards), 17 noteworthy Bollywood films have been released during Valentine’s week, which starts from 7th February. The results have been mixed, but we have also seen both Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar delivering 100 crore net grosser at the Indian box office.
Speaking about the highest net grosser at the Indian box office among Valentine’s releases, Gully Boy is at the top of the list with a lifetime collection of 139.38 crores. Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 is in the 2nd position with 117 crores. Other than these two films, none of the releases have entered the 100-crore club.
Take a look at the Indian box office performance of Valentine’s releases (starting from 2011):
Patiala House (2011) – 32 crores | Verdict – Flop
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) – 40 crores | Verdict – Average
Special 26 (2013) – 70 crores | Verdict – Plus
ABCD – Any Body Can Dance (2013) – 45.50 crores | Verdict – Super-Hit
Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) – 35.50 crores | Verdict – Plus
Gunday (2014) – 76.55 crores | Verdict – Plus
Roy (2015) – 44.50 crores | Verdict – Average
Fitoor (2016) – 18.61 crores | Verdict – Flop
Sanam Re (2016) – 30.32 crores | Verdict – Average
Jolly LLB 2 (2017) – 117 crores | Verdict – Super-Hit
PadMan (2018) – 78.95 crores | Verdict – Hit
Amavas (2019) – 2.85 crores | Verdict – Flop
Gully Boy (2019) – 139.38 crores | Verdict – Super-Hit
Love Aaj Kal (2020) – 37.74 crores | Verdict – Flop
Shikara (2020) – 6.75 crores | Verdict – Flop
Malang (2020) – 59.04 crores | Verdict – Average
Badhaai Do (2022) – 19.50 crores | Verdict – Flop
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
