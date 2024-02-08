A love story between a man and a (female) robot – That’s the crux of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which releases this Friday. The premise of the film is interesting and the promo promises a light hearted affair which will tickle the audiences. Moreover, it’s also catering to the family audiences. Plus, what’s also working in favor of the film is that its songs are getting popular, and that’s always a plus when it comes to a love story.

If one talks about romcoms then last year, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had turned out to be a surprise superhit at the box office, after opening on a decent note. On the other hand Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was also a good enough success and though box office rewards were not in line with the merits, it was appreciated for sure and went way past the 100 crores mark. While the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer had opened to 5.49 crores, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor love story had opened almost triple at 15.73 crores.

Now that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon ‘jodi’ is being seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, an opening in the range of 7-8 crores is on the cards. Of course, an ideal start would be in that double digit range and that may just about happen if the word of mouth really catches up by the time Friday night shows commence. That said, even if this Dinesh Vijan film falls a bit short of that 10 crores mark then that shortfall can easily be covered in weekend to follow since word of mouth can take this film really ahead.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Salaar VS Dunki Box Office: Prabhas Wins Against Shah Rukh Khan With 116% More Footfalls In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News