Last December, we witnessed a high-voltage battle between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas as their Dunki and Salaar, respectively, locked horns at the box office. While there was a day gap between the two films, they dented each other’s business in the long run. Eventually, both emerged victorious and now, we have our hands on footfalls enjoyed by both the biggies. Keep reading to know more!

Shah Rukh Khan is well known for his box office clashes, and he has been a winner almost every time. However, it was in 2018 that he had to suffer a loss in front of Yash as his Zero clashed with KGF Chapter 1. For the same reason, the clash between Salaar and Dunki was exciting as the Prabhas starrer was backed by the makers of KGF Chapter 1. So, it was a time for revenge for King Khan.

Dunki’s run at the Indian box office

Dunki marked the dream collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani. Also, as SRK had a historic run at the box office with Pathaan and Jawan, expectations were sky-high from his Christmas release. Released a day earlier than Salaar, the film opened to mixed responses from critics and audiences, but the holiday season saved the day. It ended up earning 232 crores net at the Indian box office.

Salaar’s run at the Indian box office

Coming to Salaar, the biggie marked the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel. As Neel was coming fresh from the success of KGF Chapter 2, the film enjoyed a good pre-release buzz, and fans were excited to see how Prabhas would be presented on the big screen. All thanks to massive hype, the film raked in 407 crores net at the Indian box office despite mixed reviews.

Prabhas beats Shah Rukh Khan in footfalls

Speaking about the Indian box office outcome, both have been declared commercial successes, but in terms of footfalls, Prabhas is leading over Shah Rukh Khan by a huge margin.

As per Sacnilk, Salaar sold a whopping 2.60 crore tickets at the Indian box office. On the other hand, Dunki sold a total of 1.20 crore tickets. Thus, a difference of 1.40 crore footfalls is there between both. If calculated, the Prabhas starrer is leading over Shah Rukh Khan’s film by a margin of 116.66%, which is simply superb.

(Please note that it’s just a fun comparison, and the parameters of success for a pan-India release and a regular Bollywood release are different)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

