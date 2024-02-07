Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster success, Oppenheimer, is returning to theatres in China alongside Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune’s rerun. This move was an expected one, as the Oscars 2024 ceremony is scheduled to take place next month. The rerelease is another important step towards the film’s anticipated entry in the $1 billion. Keep reading to know more!

The film marked Nolan’s return after three years. Originally, it was released on July 21, 2023, in a clash with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie. This clash turned into a phenomenon, ‘Barbenheimer,’ and proved to be very beneficial for both releases. While Barbie earned almost $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office, Nolan’s film ended its journey below the $1 billion mark.

Oppenheimer to have rerun in China

As per the report in Variety, Oppenheimer will be rereleased in Chinese theatres on March 1. This decision is seemingly taken to capitalize on the buzz ahead of the Oscars 2024 ceremony on March 10. For those who don’t know, the Cillian Murphy starrer has bagged an impressive count of 13 nominations, and these nods at the Oscars will definitely help the film to rake in good numbers during the rerun.

Oppenheimer had amassed a solid $61.62 million during the original run in China, as per Box Office Mojo. It was a very good outcome as several big Hollywood films have struggled to enjoy a chunk of business from the country in the post-pandemic era.

During the rerun, the film has one hurdle in its way and that’s Dune, which is also rereleasing on the same day. Both films will compete among themselves to secure a bigger chunk of premium screens.

Will Oppenheimer enter the $1 billion club?

The Christopher Nolan directorial currently stands at $957.12 million at the worldwide box office. With the rerun in China, the film won’t be able to hit the $1 billion milestone, but it can happen with the film’s debut in the Japanese market and multiple reruns. So, we can say that the Chinese rerelease is a step in the right direction.

