Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom was predicted to drown at the box office, but it proved otherwise. It looks like Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and the team’s charm from the original movie drew the audience to the theatres. Despite mixed reviews, Aquaman 2 is now Warner Bros’ fifth highest-grossing movie after the pandemic era. Scroll below for all the details!

Aquaman 2 stars Patrick Wilson in the lead alongside Jason Momoa. It narrates a tale of brotherhood, so Amber Heard, aka Mera, had to take a back seat. While the actress has claimed her role was significantly reduced amid the Johnny Depp legal row, director James Wan claims it was always the plan. Either way, there was much negativity ahead of release, but the DCEU film has managed to sail its boat.

Aquaman 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

There’s another call for celebration as Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has crossed the $300 million mark in the overseas markets. As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, it grossed $4.3 million in the seventh weekend, surging its international total to 302.7 million from 76 markets.

Regarding the US earnings, Jason Momoa’s film has garnered $120.8 million from the domestic market. And with that, Aquaman 2 has made worldwide collections of a whopping $423.5 million.

Aquaman 2 is also now Warner Bros’ fifth highest-grossing film in the post-covid era. Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie holds the number 1 position.

Aquaman 2 Budget

As per multiple reports, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is made on a reported budget of $205 million. It required $410 million to break even, and it is safe to say that the film has now made some returns, although minimal.

The second installment of the Aquaman franchise is expected to wrap its lifetime collection at the worldwide box office around $440-$450 million.

More about Aquaman 2

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom may have marked the end of the Aquaman franchise. As per strong rumors, Jason Momoa is now set to begin his journey in DC as Lobo. Meanwhile, the future of Amber Heard in the studios still remains uncertain.

The film also stars Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Martin Short, and Nicole Kidman.

