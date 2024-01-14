Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, might recover its budget but will still not be a successful affair at the box office. Starring Jason Momoa in the lead, the film landed in controversy after Amber Heard claimed her role was significantly reduced amid the Johnny Depp legal battle. Her claims are now being confirmed by her on-screen father, Dolph Lundgren. Scroll below for the hot scoop!

For the unversed, Amber Heard claimed in the $50 million defamation trial that her role was diminished because of the negativity surrounding her battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp. James Wan later rubbished the claims and said the sequel was always supposed to narrate a tale of brotherhood. While Mera (Amber’s character) takes the backseat, Arthur Curry’s half-brother takes the lead alongside Aquaman to destroy the Black Manta.

Amber Heard and Dolph Lundgren’s role was reduced?

Amber Heard had previously detailed two of her scenes that were removed from Aquaman 2. One of them was an intimate scene with lead actor Jason Momoa, while the other was allegedly a powerful action sequence opposite Black Manta. Dolph Lundgren, who plays Mera’s father, King Nereus, claims his role was cut at the last minute.

In an interview with UPI, Dolph Lundgren said, “My opinion is that I thought the original script was great. I was a bigger part of it, and Amber Heard was a bigger part of it… The studio decided, I guess, to just reshoot a bunch of footage to try to rebuild a slightly different storyline. That’s tricky because you can’t reshoot the whole movie.”

Negativity around Aquaman 2

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom suffered a lot because of negative reports. Before its big release, the makers also reportedly held test screenings, and the response wasn’t very favorable.

In fact, the decision to keep Amber Heard in the movie agitated both parties. One on hand, Johnny Depp fans boycotted the film over her inclusion. On the other hand, fans of the actress were offended by her 20-minute screen time, given she was the lead in the first installment.

Aquaman 2 marks the ending of the DCEU franchise?

There were also strong reports that Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck‘s Batman would make a cameo appearance in Aquaman 2. While that did not happen, the sequel is said to have marked the end of the franchise.

Jason Momoa will reportedly move on to play Lobo in the DC Universe. Amber Heard’s future in the studios remains uncertain.

While Dolph Lundgren is visibly unhappy with his limited role in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Amber Heard remained grateful in a recent Instagram post. She wrote, “After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy) 💦 Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much❤️ #aquaman”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Kim Kardashian’s Sister Khloe Kardashian Leaves Bad Blood Behind As She Hugs Kanye West At Basketball Game, Netizens React “Even After Flaming The Family, He’s Loved”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News