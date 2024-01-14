Kanye West seems to be on the path of burying the hatchet with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The rapper was formerly married to Kim Kardashian and was spotted getting cordial with his former sister-in-law, Khloe Kardashian. The Kardashian sisters have a very tight-knit relationship among themselves. Kanye and Kim have four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Khloe and West were there to support Saint for his basketball game. Keep scrolling for more.

Kanye and Kim have been together since 2011, and in 2014 they tied the knot. In 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, and in 2022, they were officially apart. Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye, married Bianca Censori in December of the same year. Ye has been making news with his antics even more after getting into a relationship with Bianca and it is not in a good light. Many assume Ye had been trying to turn Censori into a second Kim.

For the unversed, years ago, once Kanye West allegedly tried to set Khloe Kardashian up with Brad Pitt as she had a massive crush on the Hollywood A-lister. We once did an entire article on that, and you can check it here. Now, after the divorce, we saw North attend Kanye’s birthday last year, and the kids seemingly have a good relationship with their father and maintain that the rapper went to support his son Saint’s basketball game.

According to Page Six’s report, Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian embraced each other. They sat close to each other while watching the game. Khloe reportedly wore a long beige coat over a black shirt. She paired it with Jordan sneakers. She was there with her and Tristan’s daughter, True, and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream. Khloe is said to be the favorite aunt in the family. Meanwhile, Kanye wore his signature all-black ensemble, including a black hoodie and matching trousers. He sported his recently released Yeezy pod shoes.

Their pictures have been all over social media, including X, and reacting to it, one of the users wrote, “They’re related for life because of children. Good for both of them behaving like rational adults.”

Another wrote, “Even after flaming the whole family he’s still loved he might be the most loved person of all time.”

A third user wrote, “I hope he can eventually bury the hatchet with the whole Kardashian clan.”

This was followed by one person saying, “Why wouldn’t she do that? Despite the many times Tristian has betrayed Khloe and shamed her, Kim graciously gives him a chance after chance.”

One wrote, “Thank you Khloe, fighting for Kanye West when he was part of your crooked family.”

And one quipped, “This man needs to be quit being a great dad and drop his damn album.”

Check out the pictures posted on X:

Kanye West and Khloé Kardashian. pic.twitter.com/6mZFFJk4vZ — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) January 13, 2024

Khloe Kardashian And Kanye Hugging At Basketball Game Yesterday♥️ pic.twitter.com/LYCg88IilX — Daily Yews Media💱 (@DailyYews) January 13, 2024

