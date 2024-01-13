After taking the skies for the second time with Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, three decades later, Tom Cruise is all set to return for a threequel. Paramount has announced Top Gun 3, and it has made headlines. The 1986 film directed by Tony Scott is one of the breakthrough films of Tom’s career. The film even won the Oscar for Best Sound. Keep scrolling for more.

Top Gun: Maverick made over $1 billion worldwide and showcased the star power of Tom Cruise yet again. As per recent reports, Cruise signed a non-exclusive contract with the famous Warner Bros, and while people were anticipating what it might bring on the big screens, this news about Top Gun 3 overwhelmed the fans.

What will be Top Gun 3 about? Who will be returning in the threequel? Will Tom Cruise lead the movie? All these questions might have popped up in your heads, but worry not. We are here to answer all your queries in this article.

Cast

The film is in the very early stages of production, and not much is known about it, but one thing is certain: Tom Cruise will return as Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, the former pilot who is now a mentor and leader to a new generation as the franchise is nothing without Cruise. Apart from him, Miles Teller as Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw, Maverick’s late best friend Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw’s son. Glen Powell and Lieutenant Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin might also return in the upcoming threequel.

Jennifer Connelly as Penny and Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Beau ‘Cyclone’ Simpson might also reprise their roles in the third installment.

Production Details

According to Deadline report, Top Gun 3 is in the development stage, and Maverick co-writer Ethren Kruger is writing the draft for the threequel.

Director & Producers

Producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison are expected to be back as producers for Top Gun 3, and Joseph Kosinski might return as the director or producer for the third film.

Plot & Release Date

Nothing has been revealed about the film’s plot, and hopefully, it will live up to the reputation of the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick. According to Forbes, Maverick became Paramount’s biggest blockbuster after James Cameron’s Titanic. Its digital release became the most-watched premiere weekend globally on Paramount+.

As per reports, Tom Cruise will be busy shooting for his Mission: Impossible 8 till May 2025. He might start filming Top Gun 3 after that.

Top Gun (1986)

Tom Cruise’s character Maverick is sent to the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School to train, but his reckless attitude puts him at loggerheads with others. Besides learning how to be the best at the institute, he is also fighting for the attention of his flight instructor.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Pete is now one of the Navy’s top aviators and a mentor training some graduates, including his deceased best friend’s son, for special and dangerous assignments. However, Maverick has a dark past and must face his deepest fears, culminating in the mission.

Where can you watch the Top Gun movies?

Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick are available on Paramount+ and Netflix subscribers. The movies are available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube.

For more updates on Top Gun 3, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Top 10 Netflix Films (Jan 1 – 7): Denzel Washington’s Equalizer 3 With 14.7 Million Views Beats Jason Momoa & Amber Heard’s Aquaman – What People Watched This Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News