This week, Netflix has been the go-to choice for the top films that have been released for viewers. The Equalizer 3 dropped on the platform, and it has been the most-viewed film, with almost 26.8 million viewing hours on the platform. The film, starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning, is the third installment of the much-loved franchise.

While The Equalizer 3 was a fresh entry in the top 10 list, Leo makes an appearance in the list for the seventh week. This week it was viewed for almost 9.8 million hours. The musical animation comedy has been loved by the audiences.

The top 10 chart for English films on Netflix offers you a range of films, and this week, Exodus: Gods and Kings and Aquaman made a much-awaited entry to the platform with the New Year. Bitconned and Those Who Wish Me Dead were also released on the platform this week.

Here is a list of top 10 films streaming on Netflix that most of the people wtached this week and you can definitely watch over the weekend.

1. The Equalizer

Views – 14.8 Million

14.8 Million Viewing Hours – 26.8 Million

26.8 Million IMDb Rating – 6.9

6.9 Star Cast – Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea

What’s It About?

The action thriller film on Netflix helmed by Antoine Fuqua is based on the TV series of the same name. The film is the story of Robert McCall, a retired Marine officer from the US Navy who lands himself in a mafia group to protect his friends from deadly events.

2. Rebel Moon Part One: A Child Of Fire

Views – 11.1 Million

11.1 Million Viewing Hours – 25.1 Million

25.1 Million IMDb Rating – 5.6

5.6 Star Cast – Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein

What’s It About?

Directed by Zack Snyder, the space opera traces the story of a moon in a galaxy where the settlement is disrupted by threats of tyranny.

3. Leave The World Behind

Views – 7.9 Million

7.9 Million Viewing Hours – 18.7 Million

18.7 Million IMDb Rating – 6.5

6.5 Star Cast – Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke

What’s It About?

A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door.

4. Exodus: Gods & Kings

Views – 7.4 Million

7.4 Million Viewing Hours – 18.6 Million

18.6 Million IMDb Rating – 6

6 Star Cast – Christian Bale, Joel Edgerton, Ben Kingsley

What’s It About?

Helmed by Ridley Scott, the film is a biblical epic about two Egyptian men of royal heritage raised together as brothers who stand by each other, but God has other plans. As they turn against each other, a battle follows.

5. Aquaman

Views – 7 Million

7 Million Viewing Hours – 16.8 Million

16.8 Million IMDb Rating – 6.8

6.8 Star Cast – Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe

What’s It About?

Helmed by James Wan, the film is the journey of Arthur Curry, a human-born heir to the kingdom of Atlantis, an underwater world where he finds himself between a war of ocean and land.

6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Views – 5.7 Million

5.7 Million Viewing Hours – 8.7 Million

8.7 Million IMDb Rating – 7

7 Star Cast – Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy

What’s It About?

Based on the most famous video game, the film is the story of Mario the plumber, who wants to save a princess captured in a castle.

7. Leo

Views – 5.5 Million

5.5 Million Viewing Hours – 9.8 Million

9.8 Million IMDb Rating – 7

7 Star Cast – Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong

What’s It About?

A 74-year-old lizard named Leo and his turtle friend decide to escape from the terrarium of a Florida school classroom where they have been living for decades.

8. Those Who Wish Me Dead

Views – 5.2 Million

5.2 Million Viewing Hours – 8.6 Million

8.6 Million IMDb Rating – 6

6 Star Cast – Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little

What’s It About?

A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

9. Bitconned

Views – 4.9 Million

4.9 Million Viewing Hours – 7.7 Million

7.7 Million IMDb Rating – 6.5

6.5 Star Cast – David Eby, Robert Farkas, Hamza Murtaza Jafri

What’s It About?

The crime documentary traces the journey of three men who exploit the cryptocurrency market from investors and bankroll a luxurious lifestyle.

10. Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Views – 4.7 Million

4.7 Million Viewing Hours – 8.0 Million

8.0 Million IMDb Rating – 6.4

6.4 Star Cast – Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey

What’s It About?

The British animated film traces the journey of Ginger and Rocky, British chickens who find themselves in trouble due to their adventurous 11-year-old Molly.

So, keep your list ready for this weekend and pick your favorites from this list.

