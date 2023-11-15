1979’s Alien, directed by Ridley Scott, is still considered to be one of the best-executed sci-fi/horror movies to date. However, when the iconic movie was renewed for a sequel, James Cameron took over the directorship from Ridley and went ahead to make Aliens (the sequel) in 1986. This had hurt Scott’s feelings and made him immensely pissed, as he mentioned in a recent interview. Scroll ahead to find out!

The Alien movie revolved around Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley and a crew of the Nostromo who try to take down an alien known as Xenomorph as it gets loose in a spaceship. While in the sequel, the Titanic director followed Scott’s story with lots of aliens in it. When Cameron called him to let him know about the shift in the directorship, it left Scott hurt as, at that time, he was recovering from Blade Runner’s disastrous box office effect.

In an interview with Deadline, Ridley Scott opened up about how, upon receiving James Cameron’s phone call, he was hurt knowing he would be directing Alien’s sequel. He said, Well, Jim is about that, the way he designs, his whole process is The Ride. As I learned somebody else was doing this, I actually had been trying to develop something. When Jim called me up and said, listen … he was very nice but he said, this is tough, your beast is so unique. It’s hard to make him as frightening again, now familiar ground. So he said, I’m going in a more action, army kind of way. I said, okay. And that’s the first time I actually thought, welcome to Hollywood.”

Scott further added that when Cameron broke the news to him, it made him pissed, “Jim and I talk often. We’re not exactly friends, but we do talk and he’s a great guy. I was pissed. I wouldn’t tell that to Jim, but I think I was hurt. I knew I’d done something very special, a one-off really. I was hurt, deeply hurt, actually because at that moment, I think I was damaged goods because I was trying to recover from Blade Runner.”

While Alien is one of the best infusions of sci-fi and horror genres, James Cameron’s Aliens surpasses the original in terms of technical elements and action approach. While the debate will go on about which movie is more promising – it’s better to keep the two films in two different genres to not create any ripple.

On the other hand, James Cameron’s ‘The Abyss‘ is returning to the theatres after 1989 with a 4K print.

