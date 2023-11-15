Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s romance plot thickens as the Hollywood star invites the supermodel to his work dinner in New York City. This news comes via a source after Bradley accompanied Gigi post-dinner with her gal pals, including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Sophie Turner. The duo seems to be getting serious, and now this! Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, the A-list actor and the supermodel were first linked in October as they were spotted having dinner together in the City. The spotting was followed by them returning together from a weekend getaway, and as per rumors, Taylor Swift offered her Rhode Island home to the alleged couple to spend some time together.

According to an ET source, Bradley Cooper invited Gigi Hadid to a work dinner and introduced each other to some significant people in their lives. The source revealed, “Bradley and Gigi are smitten with each other. The two enjoy spending time together and have introduced each other to the important people in their lives.”

Speaking about the dinner, they added, “Last night, Bradley invited Gigi to a work dinner in NYC. They have bonded over their passion for working, their families, and, most importantly, being a parent. People around them think they are great together.” As per the report, Bradley Cooper got clicked with Matt Bomer, Carey Mulligan, and Lin-Manuel Miranda at the Maestro NY AMPAS Tastemaker event. For the unversed, Bomer and Carey worked with Cooper in his film Maestro.

Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan and Matt Bomer took the stage last night to chat about their upcoming film MAESTRO with @Lin_Manuel. Coming to select theaters November 22 and on Netflix December 20. pic.twitter.com/Ia7UevJQED — MAESTRO Film (@MaestroFilm_) November 14, 2023

Gigi Hadid was, although not in the pictures, but she was spotted all decked up previously that afternoon. She was reportedly dressed up classily for the alleged party.

A few days back, when Gigi Hadid was out for dinner with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Sophie Turner, Bradley Cooper joined her later in the evening. Around that time, a source close to them reported to Page Six that the Hangover star had fallen head over heels for Hadid. They also claimed that Bradley and Gigi are together every day.

Bradley is not only impressed by Gigi’s beauty but is wildly attracted to her mind.

On the work front, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro premiered at this year’s Venice International Film Festival in September and will be released in selected theatres on November 22nd. The film is slated for streaming on Netflix in December.

For more updates on Gigi-Bradeley romance, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Remember When ‘Ross’ David Schwimmer Almost Caught Monica & Chandler In Bed In London? Courteney Cox Reveals Matthew Perry Asked Her To Say This Funny Dialogue & It’s Making Us Miss Our Little Bingaling!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News