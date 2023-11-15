The passing away of Matthew Perry has been a tragic event to deal with for his family members as well as fans. Watching Friends does not feel the same, and every frame that features Chandler Bing makes us a little sad. After Matt Le Blanc, aka Joey Tribbiani, Courteney Cox has broken her silence on Matty’s death, and below are all the details you need about her sweet tribute.

Friends have been there for Matthew even after his demise. They issued a joint statement in his memory and attended his funeral, which took place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles. It must have been tough as his resting place is only a mile from Warner Brothers studio, where Friends was filmed for ten seasons. Fans had been waiting for the co-stars to share their individual happy moments with Matty. Matt Le Blanc left us teary-eyed with his Instagram post about “never forgetting” his dear pal while recalling their favorite times together.

Courteney Cox Remembers Matthew Perry

A few hours ago, Courteney Cox took to her official Instagram handle and shared a funny memory with Matthew Perry. Remember when Monica and Chandler sleep in London, and Ross accidentally ends up inside his room? He’s screaming and celebrating, “I’m getting married today,” while having no idea that his sister is hiding under that blanket! The sequence has been one of the most memorable in the sitcom’s history.

Once Ross leaves the room, Monica gets out of the blanket and asks, “Do you think he knows I was here?” Courteney Cox, in her tribute to Matthew Perry, reveals a funny line that she was seen uttering in the behind-the-scenes video, saying, “Okay, your turn,” before clarifying, “No, we’re kidding, he told me so say it, he did!”

Courteney Cox Shares Her Favorite Moment With Matthew Perry

Courteney shared the clips from “What aired” vs. “What happened” as she shared her tribute to Matthew. She wrote, “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.”

She continued, “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Take a look at her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Well, Matthew Perry truly was one of a kind! We will always remember our… as Janice called him, “Little Bingaling!”

We hope our Matty is at peace wherever he is.

