Matthew Perry, 54, on October 28, was found dead in a hot tub in his LA house. The news sent shockwaves through the world, making his loss feel personal to fans who watched him overcome every obstacle to emerge stronger. The actor, known for playing sarcastic wise crack Chandler Bing in the American sitcom Friends, had the internet weeping like a willow with his demise, and we do not think anyone’s recovering anytime soon.

As fans make their peace and come to terms with the irreplaceable loss of Perry’s passing away, new-found details continue to emerge related to his life. In the recent, Kayti Edwards, who dated the actor in 2006, has opened up about his death for the first time and claimed that the Friends star may have relapsed before his death.

Kayti and Matthew Perry briefly dated in 2006 after they became acquaintances while attending anonymous alcoholic meetings. While their romance soon fizzled out, they remained good friends, and Edwards later worked as his assistant in 2011.

She also addressed the reports surrounding Fools Rush In star’s death and refused to believe that he allegedly died by drowning as initially suspected. She said that the actor’s social media posts in which he signed off as his alter ego ‘Mattman’ were a sign that he was “not sober,” adding he had a thing for water while doing drugs.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Edwards claimed, “I don’t believe he just drowned in his Jacuzzi; that doesn’t sound right.” “I know Matthew Perry, and I know that he wouldn’t have just drowned. I think he might have taken pills in the week leading up to this,” she added.

She continued, “They said there were no prescription painkillers at the scene, which doesn’t surprise me, because he didn’t leave drugs lying around. He was paranoid and would take them all, so there wasn’t any evidence, and then go out for more when he was ready to.”

The mother of four further added that the Mattman thing was not something he did when he was young. It would come out when he was not sober and he felt kind of invincible, Kayti asserted.

Matthew Perry was vocal about his substance abuse in the past but overcame the addiction, putting forth a strong battle. He also addressed his struggle with drugs in his book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, which chronicles his journey from childhood to fame and addiction to recovery.

Meanwhile, Matthew’s death certificate, recently released by the Los Angeles Police Department, states that his cause of death remains “deferred”.

