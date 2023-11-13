Imagine a world where our favorite spandex-clad heroes hang up their capes and, like the rest of us, ponder, “What’s next?” For the mighty Avengers and their cohorts from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), there’s life after saving the world (and box-office records).

The journey from superhero stardom to diverse acting roles is fraught with perils akin to walking through a minefield of fan expectations and typecast traps. Our MCU veterans are navigating this with varying degrees of success, hoping not for a superhero landing but at least a graceful pirouette. They’ve saved the universe; now it’s time to save their post-MCU careers from being a series of unfortunate events.

The Leap from Superhero to Civilian Roles

As the final credits rolled on their Marvel Cinematic Universe contracts, we couldn’t help but wonder: Can they make a superhero landing in other films, or is it destined to be more of a face-plant? Firstly, let’s address the 800-pound Hulk in the room. Transitioning from a universe where your work schedule revolves around thwarting intergalactic despots to one where you play a divorced dad fighting for custody (sadly, not against aliens) is quite the leap. It’s the equivalent of going from eating shawarma after saving New York to just… well, eating shawarma because it’s Tuesday.

When Stars Dabble in New Genres

Some of our beloved heroes have tried their hands—or should we say, gauntlets?—at different genres. Take Chris Hemsworth; after handing over Mjolnir, he swapped his Asgardian armor for a black suit in “Men in Black: International.” Critics said it was more “Meh in Black,” but hey, at least his smile was still otherworldly. And then there’s Scarlett Johansson, who, after countless flips and kicks as Black Widow, showed us she could belt a tune in “Sing.” Who knew Black Widow’s superpower was being pitch-perfect?

But not all post-Marvel Cinematic Universe ventures are a walk in the park. Sometimes, our heroes stumble like Star-Lord did with that infamous dance-off challenge. Remember when Jeremy Renner decided to take a break from archery to launch an app? No? That’s probably for the best. Let’s just say it didn’t quite hit the bullseye and leave it at that.

Of course, there’s the question of typecasting. It’s tough to see the man who once wielded a shield against Thanos sell us on being a regular Joe. We half expect Chris Evans to rip off his button-down in “Gifted” to reveal the star-spangled man with a plan. Spoiler: he doesn’t. But the struggle is real; once you’ve gone superhero, it’s hard for audiences to see you as a super-zero, even when you’re giving an Oscar-worthy performance.

MCU Alumni: Branching Out into New Roles

It’s not all about the solo adventures, though. Some Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni have joined forces in new ensembles, like the Russo brothers’ “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland. Swapping web-slinging for bank-robbing, Holland’s performance was more gut-punching than web-punching. But even when the ex-Avengers collaborate, you can’t help but miss the days of witty banter with Tony Stark.

And as for the actors who stepped into more serious roles, the transition can be as jarring as an unplanned encounter with Thanos. Benedict Cumberbatch went from mystical arts to Cold War tensions in “The Courier.” Yet, viewers half-expected him to sling a spell and make the paperwork disappear. Unfortunately, the real world is a bit stingier with its magic.

One thing is for sure: we’ll be watching, popcorn in hand, cheering for them every step of the way—because, super or not, their stories aren’t over; they’ve just entered a new phase.

