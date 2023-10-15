Tom Holland, who plays the role of Spider-Man in the MCU, is one of the most ideal casting ever. He first appeared as the web-slinging superhero in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. The salary of the young actor from his first appearance to the latest Marvel film is quite impressive. Keep scrolling for his salary details for the blockbuster superhero/comic-book franchise.

Holland appeared in six Marvel movies, including his own three solo films. The actor received a lot of love and appreciation for his heartwarming portrayal of the superhero. Besides that, his chemistry with Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, was also one of the highlights in the MCU. The emotional bonding they showcased moved everyone.

It was RDJ’s Tony Stark who ‘hired’ the ‘underoos’ during the events of the Civil War when he and Captain America were at loggerheads. His infectious charm and loving teenage persona wooed the audience instantly. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the actor was paid only $250,000 for his MCU debut, and it doubled to $500,000 for his first solo film Spider-Man: Homecoming, per The Sun.

But the amount went way up in the case of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Tom Holland was reportedly paid $3 Million for each of these two films, even though he had much less screen time in the 2019 blockbuster. Following the Infinity Saga, Tom’s second solo Spider-Man: Far From Home came out, and according to The Sun, he received $4 Million for it.

In 2021, Marvel and Sony overwhelmed the fans by bringing in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man Far From Home, along with the old villains. It was a celebration for the fans, and the theatres were bursting with hoots and whistles. The third installment no doubt received a lot of applause from the cine-goers, but it also brought in a whopping salary for Tom Holland. The Sun reported that he received a massive paycheck of $10 Million; now that’s growth!

From $250,000 to $10 Million, Tom Holland’s MCU salary adds a considerable portion to his net worth of $25 Million! The actor might return to the screen as Spider-Man, but that is not happening anytime soon, and there has been no concrete news on that front.

