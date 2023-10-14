Trouble is always near the corner when Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is involved in a plot, and it appears Loki is always the problem when chaos ensues. While season one of Loki seemed the makers rushed him into making a hero, it appears Loki might slip into his villainy in season two- which he is infamous for. Loki, played by Hiddleston, has been creating havoc in multiple timelines since the first season but it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will finally show Loki in the real light as they set the final chapter. Scroll down to know the details.

Loki season two, apart from Tom Hiddleston, stars Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie. Episode two of season 2 seems to have dropped hints about Tom Hiddleston’s Loki going back to his villainy.

According to CBR, the second episode, titled Breaking Brad, made several references to Loki’s history as a supervillain. Loki, who is known as the God of Mischief, seems to be getting affected by his dark past in the second episode and with multiple references, the MCU seems to be finally setting up a darker storyline for Loki’s villainy. In the second episode, we see Tom Hiddleston’s Loki getting called out for his heel-face turn, which can be another hint towards his villainy. Brad Wolfe, played by Rafael Casal, reminds Loki of all the horrible things he did prior to coming to the Time Variance Authority. The former also questioned Loki if he would ever truly change his ways. Let’s also not forget Hiddleston’s Loki was also a bad guy in Marvel movies such as Thor and Thor: Ragnarok.

Take a look at Loki 2’s trailer:

Interestingly, Tom Hiddleston, in 2021, dropped a hint about Loki’s villainy at the time of season one saying, “Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don’t know whether, across the MCU, he’s a hero or a villain or an anti-hero.”

He continued, “You don’t know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake.”

Hiddleston further shared, “I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are.”

He added, “I thought it was very exciting because I’ve always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?”

Marvel’s Loki clearly remains one of the most complex characters even after a decade of its first appearance. Fans eagerly await whether Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will choose a side or remain as complex as ever.

