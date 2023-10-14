Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are allegedly the new hot couple in the tinsel town. The two have been making headlines for their reported romance as they were spotted grabbing a bite in New York City earlier this month. They were also photographed going away for a weekend a few days after making romance rumors. As the two are seemingly keeping hush-hush about their bond, a new report claims that Gigi’s close friend Taylor Swift has opened up her Rhode Island home for them to spend time away from the city.

Taylor Swift, who has recently brought her Eras Tour journey to the theatres with the movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is allegedly dating NFL star Travis Kelce. While Tay is a star in the music industry, she is also close friends with Gigi, Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, and even Sophie Turner.

Coming back, as per various reports, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper hit things off after they were introduced to each other by the supermodel’s pal and the Hangover star’s former partner Irina Shayk. The two have allegedly bonded over their daughters as Gigi shares her three-year-old Khai with Zayn Malik, and Cooper has six-year-old Lea De Seine with Shayk.

According to The Mirror’s source, Taylor Swift is playing another cupid in the story and has opened her Rhode Island mansion for Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. The insider said, “Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing Cupid for her friends.” The source added, “Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other, and Taylor was only too happy to help. She said the door to her home is always open for them to use.”

For the unversed, the Love Story singer’s Rhode Island mansion, located on the highest point in Watch Hill, is spread across 11,000 square feet. Built in 1930, it has eight bedrooms, eight fireplaces, and a luxurious pool in the backyard. It also has 700 ft of shorelines with views of Little Narragansett Bay.

Well, if the reports are to be believed, Taylor Swift is indeed a great pal and Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper might have a fantastic time in Rhode Island.

