David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s decades-long love story came back to the limelight for high-end discussions with their latest Netflix documentary, Beckham. The duo, along with their kids, talked about their lives in the public eye and even addressed the rumored cheating controversy involving the former soccer player. While all eyes are on them, the duo made sure to make a statement during their latest outing in NYC. Scroll down to check their pictures.

David and Victoria’s fashion game has always been up to the mark. For years, the iconic duo has given many others a run for their money with their either casual or glamorous outings.

Recently, the couple stepped out in New York City for a date night and left us all spellbound with their fashion statement. As per Page Six, Victoria Beckham reportedly took a page out of her own magazine as she seemingly wore her own label for the romantic night. The crimson satin dress with cap sleeves and a deep V-neck was a perfect fit for dinner with her husband, David Beckham.

The dress also featured some white lace patterns and an uneven hemline, giving it a flowy finish. While the former Spice Girls member looked as fabulous as ever, her styling game was also on point with black mesh stalkings and red strappy heels. Posh Spice carried a light beige detailed clutch and kept her makeup and accessories minimal. Victoria Beckham completed her look by keeping her long hair styled in waves untied.

On the other hand, the handsome Mr Beckham was not behind his beautiful wife when it came to fashion. David Beckham looked dapper in a navy striped suit that he paired with a neat white t-shirt. He flaunted his buzz cut and completed his look with white sneakers. The couple walked hand-in-hand and gave away major couple goals.

David and Victoria Beckham looked posh in satin and stripes during a dinner date in NYC. pic.twitter.com/kbloFswJxE — PopKons🍿 (@Pop_Kons) October 13, 2023

It seems that the Beckhams were a treat to the paparazzi that night, and their lewks were as fabulous as they are. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comments.

