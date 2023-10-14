Amber Heard and Johnny Depp might be at loggerheads, but there was a time when they made a fine couple. The former love birds looked regal on every red carpet appearance, and today, we have brought you one such glorious moment from the past when things were probably all mushy and lovey-dovey. This picture from the past is undoubtedly a massive blast for those who adored them as a couple.

Johnny and Amber’s married life, their divorce, and the defamation trial after that were all over the news, and there were two clear sides on social media. The Aquaman actress and the Pirates of the Caribbean star married in 2015 in a private ceremony after dating for a few years. But soon, things went down south, and the rest is history.

In a throwback picture on social media platform X, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp looked like an ideal couple before things fell apart. HQcelebrity1 had posted the photograph, and it was from the Black Mass’ Venice premiere. Both Johnny and Amber looked stunning in their individual fashion. Amber sported a body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline.

The floor-length gown featured strappy sleeves exposing her chiseled collarbones. As per Just Jared, the actress wore a Stella McCartney gown paired with Christian Louboutin shoes and carried a Bulgari clutch. Johnny Depp, too, pulled off his stylish self to compliment her lady love for the event.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor wore Dior Homme, a dark-colored blazer paired with a matching vest and a white shirt underneath. Depp also wore a black bow tie with his attire and completed the look with a pair of sunglasses earrings and his statement rings.

Amber Heard went for n*de minimalistic makeup with flushed cheeks and neutral lip color. She accessorized her with stacks of golden bangles and gold earrings. Her perfectly manicured and red-painted nails also had a few gold rings.

Check out the picture of the former couple here:

#NEW | Amber Heard & Johnny Depp ~ Black Mass premiere in Venice, Italy (04.09.2015) pic.twitter.com/msKvksnuq7 — Kristen Vicky (@HQCelebrity1) September 5, 2015

What do you think of this majestic look of the then-couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp? Let us know in the comments.

