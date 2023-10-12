Looks like Johnny Depp loves splurging his hard-earned money on the things he dearly loves, including cars, books, art and properties. However, in 2009, the actor considered selling them as he went through a major cash crunch. This came after his former business managers sued him after they got fired by the actor in 2016 revealing that Depp was very much aware of his financial troubles. On the other hand, the actor claimed at the time that he was kept in the dark, the reason behind him firing his business managers. Scroll down to know the details.

This was not the only time Johnny Depp went through financial troubles. In July 2023, it was reported that he was deep in debt after losing a massive $650 million during the Amber Heard defamation trial. The Hollywood star apparently took a loan of $10 million to save his two West Hollywood properties.

Circling back to Johnny Depp’s 2009 financial drama, according to Hindustan Times, the leaked mails between the actor and his former business managers revealed how he thought of selling his book, art and cars to ease his money issues. The Management Group’s (TMG) Joel Mandel in the mail requested Depp to “take it easy” over him spending money on Christmas. To this, the actor wrote back, “I am doing my very best on holiday spending, but there is only so much I can do, as I need to give my kiddies and families as good a Christmas as possible, obviously within reason.” Depp also revealed that he was about to start filming The Tourist, his next Pirates movies followed by Dark Shadows.

On the aforementioned lines, the Hollywood biggie said, “I hope that by the amount that will be coming in from work in the coming year and also from back end proceeds, etc., will put everything straight (sic),” The award-winning star then suggested that he could sell his belongings if that would help.

In the mail, Johnny Depp stated, “What else can I do? You want me to sell some art??? you want me to sell something else??? Sure… what??? I got bikes, cars, property, books, paintings, and some semblance of a soul left. Where would you like me to start???”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star had sued Mandel and TMG, claiming that the company cost him $8 million of unnecessary tax penalties and fees. He also accused them of loaning $10 million without his permission and that they secured a 12.5 million hard money loan. The lawsuit was eventually settled in 2018.

For more Hollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Lady Gaga Went From A Ballroom Barbie To A Lingerie Model Slaying In Stripper Heels In A Matter Of Seconds In Front Of The Whole World & This Wardrobe Transformation Screams Perfection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News