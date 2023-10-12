Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were the ‘IT’ couple of Hollywood before things took an ugly turn in 2016. The two are currently involved in a messy custody battle of their kids while also dealing with another legal matter concerned with their French winery. Jolie must have been so overwhelmed with emotions amid this chaos that in 2021, she decided to write an email to her ex-husband. Though she intended not to go emotional in her letter, she mentioned her treasured memories and haunting past. Scroll down to know the details.

The email was written by Angelina Jolie amid their French winery dispute, and on similar lines, the Hollywood star stated, “It is the place we brought the twins (Knox and Vivienne) home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old.”

According to Pinkvilla, Angelina Jolie in her email then got really emotional as she added, “Even now impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago. I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you have really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email.” For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had an equal i.e. 50-50% share in the winery. In the email, Jolie continued that the property marked the end of their family and as a business centred around alcohol.

The ‘Lara Croft’ star then pointed out, “I’ve been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children.”

Angelina Jolie, in the email, also mentioned how she was shaken by the commercials’ imagery promoting alcohol which was not suitable for the kids, hinting she could not be part of the business of alcohol as it brought back painful memories. She probably referred to the infamous 2016 incident where Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head during a flight and choked one of their children and struck another. Jolie apparently exited the business, mentioning, “The alternative is that a complete buy out of my share in the property and business by you, the Perrin family, or your associates. either way, I believe we need to move forward in order to heal and focus on where our family comes together, and where we have positive associations. And to do so quickly.”

Angelina Jolie further asserted, “I cannot begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to reach this point. Your dream for your relationship to the business and the alcohol is your own and you’ve made it painfully clear.”

She then concluded, “I wish you all the best with the business, and sincerely hope that the children feel differently about Miraval when they are older, and visit you there. But Miraval for me died September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that.”

