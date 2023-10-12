Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – aka Lady Gaga, is someone who doesn’t let society tell her what she can wear and what she can’t. The ‘A Star is Born’ actress has made the world look her way with her unconventional fashion choices, including seeing her wearing raw meat on the red carpet. Today, we aren’t talking about that look, but the time she went from a ballroom Barbie to a lingerie model on the red carpet in minutes.

In 2019, when Gaga walked the Met Gala red carpet, she made all cameras turn her way as she showed off not two or three but four unique looks. Scroll below to check out the ‘Bad Romance’ singer’s dramatic but impressive transformation.

To the Met Gala’s Camp: Notes on Fashion theme event in 2019, Lady Gaga arrived in a gloriously outrageous fuchsia pink cape gown. Designed by Brandon Maxwell, Gaga’s ensemble featured a 25-foot-long dramatic train – that required its own entourage of people to guide it down the red carpet.

Lady Gaga accessorized with an oversized pink hair bow and dramatic eye makeup, including spikey accents added near her eyes.

She took off her giant pink cape and bow to reveal an all-black ensemble, complete with a black umbrella. Her second ensemble for the evening was a strapless black corseted gown with a blown-out skirt. While the fabric clung to her curves, the dramatic skirt gave her hips volume.

The next look saw her model a bright pink figure-hugging Brandon Maxwell creation that she accessorized with a giant black cell phone bag by Judith Leiber and bedazzled butter-fly shaped black sunglasses. A hint of her next ensemble played peek-a-boo here as fans were able to see a hint of black below the pink spaghetti straps and above the neckline.

The last look of the night saw her strip down and slay in a crystal-studded bra, black undergarments, and a set of sparkling pantyhose. This look showed us her extremely high, sparkling black stripper heels. How does she walk in it? We can never know.

For all the looks, Lady Gaga sported a shoulder-length blond hairdo that gave off a Barbie vibe. Her dramatic makeup – which included spiky details around the eye, was complete with bright pink lips, long lashes, and heavy black liner.

Check out all the looks Lady Gaga rocked at the 2019 Met Gala here:

The Most Memorable #MetGala looks through the years, a thread: (24/25) -Lady Gaga wearing custom Brandon Maxwell to the 2019 Met Gala, Camp: Notes on fashion. -The 4-in-1 look was thought as a camp performance art piece to be unveiled look-by-look on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/iZ47AKhS3q — AJ (@albertoajalonso) September 13, 2021

What are your thoughts on this transformation of Lady Gaga from a ballroom Barbie to a s*xy lingerie model on the Met Gala steps? Let us know in the comments.

