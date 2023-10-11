Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will “do right by” the ‘Ocean’s’ franchise.

The ‘Barbie’ stars are set to reunite in the prequel to the heist movies and producer Josey McNamara is looking forward to seeing the pair share the screen again.

He told Games Radar at the BFI London Film Festival: “They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.

“I can’t really say much, but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

The new ‘Ocean’s’ movie has been in development since last year and is being directed by Jay Roach from a script by Carrie Solomon. Margot and her husband Tom Ackerley are producing for their LuckyChap Entertainment company.

Roach previously confirmed that the film will be set in Monte Carlo in 1962 with the world-famous Monaco Grand Prix as the backdrop and Margot and Ryan in undisclosed roles.

The ‘Austin Powers’ filmmaker said: “The Monaco Grand Prix is the backdrop and there’s a big famous shipping magnate who has a yacht. It’s not inexpensive.

“And I wanted it to be old-fashioned. Margot brought it to me as a kind of old-fashioned epic love story slash adventure disguised as a heist. It’s a heist movie still, but it’s very much a love story.

“And we were both inspired by Hitchcock.’To Catch a Thief’ but also ‘Notorious’.”

Roach added: “Originally there were some questions about whether it would be weird to have (Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) together again after ‘Barbie’. But I think there’s just some pairings you want to see over and over again.”

The ‘Ocean’s’ franchise dates back to the 1960 Rat Pack film ‘Ocean’s 11‘, which inspired Steven Soderbergh’s trilogy that began in 2001 and features Hollywood giants George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt.

