Taylor Swift is now a movie star as her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is all set to hit the theatres and has even given her a red carpet to walk on. The singer is bringing the magnificent experience of attending her tour to those who could not with many added details. To celebrate the success of her tour, which has now been converted into a movie, Tay was joined by many stars at the premiere. The singer had her Disney princess moment on occasion as she slipped into a stunning blue gown and looked no less than Frozen’s Elsa.

Tay has been in the music industry for quite a long time now, as she started off when she was just a teenager. She is among the most renowned country singers and has received a lot of love from the audience.

Taylor Swift made sure to leave a mark on everyone with her red carpet-appearance. The Love Story crooner stunned in a strapless bright blue gown with a sweetheart neckline. The corset-like top of the Oscar de la Renta gown featured some stunning floral embroidery that also went throughout the fabric. It also had many small cutouts, giving it the much-needed edge.

Coming to the skirt of the gown, the high-low pattern with a long trail made the Lavender Haze singer have her Disney Princess moment. Talking about Elsa, Taylor Swift sported her iconic blondes in a short hair-do in waves with frontal bangs. She made sure to keep the blue vibes in her eye makeup as well and her signature red lips were just the cherry on the cake. She wore a string of diamonds around her neck and wrists, completing the look with matching strappy heels.

Taylor Swift looks gorgeous at The Eras Tour concert movie world premiere. pic.twitter.com/au3zbtUsh7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift was elated to walk the red carpet of her movie as she took to her Instagram handle to write, “PREMIERE DAY. Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do.” The singer further announced that she shifted her movies release up but one day and wrote, “Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW. We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. 🫶 Getting in the car now…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

