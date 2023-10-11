British-born Cara Delevingne is a well known across the globe not only for modeling a variety of looks on the ramp but also for other things she says and does. The model-turned-actress – who has featured in projects like Suicide Squad, Paper Towns, Only Murders in the Building, and more, is a supermodel and has made it to the top of several lists, including a ‘Top 99 Most Desirable Women’ list in 2014 and a ‘Crush List: Top 99 Women’ in 2016.

Today, we take you back almost a decade to when Cara transformed into a hot AF Tinker Bell and set the ramp on fire. Trust me, the look is 1000% NSFW – well, it will be considered too sensual to wear outside the bedroom, too. Scroll below to check out the look and know more about it.

In 2013, Cara Delevingne chose seduction to conquer the world when she stepped out on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway looking like a fairy. And the dark fairy vibes she emanates are that of the sweet and innocent Tinker Bell. Do you see the resemblance?

Talking about her look in-depth, Cara Delevingne flaunted her curves as she walked down the ramp dressed in transparent black lingerie. The ensemble featured a visible bone corset, layers of the sheer black tissue fabric overlapping each other forming a layered look on her hips and shimmer near the neckline to keep her modestly in check. She completed her look with bright yellow gloves bundled below her elbows and matching tied-up close-toe heels.

The symmetric black wire wings visible above her shoulders made her look like a sensual devil instead of a Victoria’s Angel. The team let Cara’s blonde hair sway freely as she strutted down the ramp, its tips ending just before the lingerie began.

Check out Cara Delevingne’s hot AF look here:

DID YOU SEE? Victoria’s Secret extends a rare invitation to Cara Delevingne: https://t.co/zmVVbH9PL8 pic.twitter.com/aDI4UrwFBP — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) November 5, 2016

What are your honest thoughts about this look Cara Delevingne slayed on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway? Give it a rating between 1-10 on the hotness scale.

