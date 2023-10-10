Sydney Sweeney recently took the internet by storm with her breathtaking appearances at the Paris Fashion Week, wooing her fans with her bold style statement. The Euphoria star, who is known for making waves for her sartorial choices, once made onlookers go weak in the knees with a risque cut-out dress, leaving jaws dropped and mouths drooling. Scroll ahead to check out the throwback picture that is sure to make you believe no one does fashion better than Sydney Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney had the entire internet humming her praises with her daring performance in Sam Levinson’s ‘Euphoria’. Starring as Cassie Howard, Sydney, in the teen drama, headlined by Zendaya, proved she is the next ‘It’ girl of Hollywood, killing it on every front, including acting. Some of Sydney’s other notable works include The Handmaid’s Tale and a cameo appearance in Pretty Little Liars. She also has Madame Web with Dakota Johnson to look forward to, while her return as Cassie in Euphoria Season 3 is highly anticipated.

Recently, Sydney Sweeney threw her friends a prom-themed birthday bash wherein she dressed up like a Barbie in a teeny tiny pink hot dress. While one may think it was an extravaganza affair, it was nothing compared to the last year when Sydney celebrated her 25th birthday at the prestigious Emmy Awards 2022 after-party, looking every bit phenomenal in a cut-out ensemble.

After making a stunning entry on the red carpet in a vintage floral Oscar de la Renta gown, Sydney showed her duality, picking a dark turquoise form-fitting cutout gown that had the potential to be the life of any party. The dress, featuring strategic cutouts, allowed Sydney to flaunt her ample assets while also giving a peek into her chiseled abs.

Sydney’s look was further elevated with a bob styled in a very retro fashion with curls endings inwards. Dolling her up like a 60s s*xy siren, Sydney’s glam team truly delivered with the ‘siren’ eye makeup trend, blushed cheeks, and overlined nude lips. Check out below:

Sydney Sweeney 💕 pic.twitter.com/gNM61K1Rb2 — Hot Celeb Pics (@ElsaFanpage) October 8, 2023

Sydney Sweeney’s birthday outings are on a different level. Don’t you agree?

