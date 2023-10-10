Makeup artist Mary Phillips has praised Kendall Jenner for being “beautiful inside and out”. Mary has an impressive portfolio of celebrity clients, including Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Camila Morrone, and she recently worked with Kendall for a L’Oreal Paris campaign.

The beauty expert has nothing but praise for The Kardashian–Jenner sister, 27, as a person and a professional. Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: “I’ve had so many pinch-me moments in my career. I feel very grateful and blessed to be able to do what I love with people I love. Kendall is beautiful inside and out. It’s been so much fun.”

Mary insists her work with her A-list clientele is always a collaborative process and Kendall Jenner and her team worked with her closely on the shoot. She explained: “There’s always a conversation between the hairstylist, the make-up artist and the fashion stylists and the client.

“I’ve worked with J.Lo (Jennifer Lopez) for years and she’s heavily involved in what we’re doing. It’s the same with Kendall. Usually her hairstylist, Jen Atkin, her wardrobe stylist and I have a conversation before starting – you have to pick what element is going to be the star of the show – whether it’s the dress, or a bright lip or an updo. When there’s too much going on, you don’t know where to look.”

As well as her experience working with the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ star Kendall Jenner, Mary revealed the difficulties she faces when her clients attend big events, such as the Met Gala.

She said: “With red carpet events, I always feel a lot of pressure because you’re sending them out and you have no control over the lighting. Or sometimes, they change the red carpet to a colour that’s not flattering. Sometimes it’ll be a green or blue and it’s hard to make that work.”

