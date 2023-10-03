Sydney Sweeney can rock a little black dress as smoothly as she can pull off the Barbiecore trend. The Euphoria star’s fashion outings lately have been quite impressive, and in the latest, she made a statement in a LBD. Sydney was on a dinner date with her girl squad during her recent spotting, and if you are on the lookout for a perfect date night dress, this is your chance to take notes. Scroll through!

Sydney Sweeney made her acting debut with ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction, featuring in a minor role, and then starred in a guest appearance in the teen show Pretty Little Liars. She also had cameos in Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds but her claim to fame came with Sam Levinson’s, Euphoria, headlined by Zendaya, which starred her as Cassie Howard, one of the pivotal characters of the teen drama.

Sydney recently hosted a prom night-themed birthday party for her friends and decked up in pink, looking like a glam doll in her teeny tiny outfit. Now, the star has made a quick shift to black, making it clear she can do it all and is the fashionista we need to look up to. Her duality is simply insane! For her recent outing, The Handmaiden’s Tale actress donned a sleek strapless little black dress flaunting a scoop neckline that highlighted her busty asset and also featured a cinched waist. Sydney Sweeney teamed it with transparent black tights and further added some depth to the look pairing glossy black platform heels with ankle straps. She did not add play around with colors, maintaining the monochrome aesthetic of the look keeping a sleek black clutch handy for the go.

Sydney’s look further shined through as she added some sparkle to the LBD layering diamond jewelry, including studded earrings, rings, and a statement bracelet.

For the makeup, she went with a rose tone consisting of heavily blushed cheeks and glossy lips; her hair was tied into a neat high pony, rounding off the entire look. Check out:

Sydney Sweeney in Paris. pic.twitter.com/Y3xwnMsVR0 — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) October 2, 2023

Sydney Sweeney is that girl who knows how to make onlookers drop their jaws on the floor, and what can we say except it’s her world and we are just living in it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sydney will appear in Euphoria Season 3 and also has Madame Web, which features her alongside Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts, in her pipeline.

How much would you rate Sydney’s latest look on a scale of 1 to 10? Let us know in the comment section below.

