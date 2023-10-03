Jennifer Lawrence is a talented and exceptional actress who has achieved a lot at a young age with her hard work. The actress charms everyone with her style and enigma, and she is a vision on the red carpet, which is often accompanied by the actress’s own quirks and goofiness. Today, we brought you a fashion throwback of the actress who stunned in an intricately woven dress.

The actress rose to fame with her role in The Hunger Games franchise, and since then, she never had to look back. The X-Men actress even won an Oscar at the very young age of 22 years, which made her one of the youngest Best Actresses in the history of Academy Awards. She won the award for her role in Silver Linings.

Jennifer Lawrence in 2017 appeared in a psychological horror film titled Mother, and in the London premiere of the film, the actress nailed her OOTD. We have come across the throwback pictures of the actress on social media platform X, and she just looked absolutely stunning. JLaw was seen wearing a silver, sheer Atelier Versace dress with a halter neck and criss-cross netted back. It also featured chain mail and net details all over and resembled a cob-web.

The dazzling outfit perfectly accentuated the well-toned figure of the No Hard Feelings star as she chose to go minimalistic on the accessories for the look. Jennifer Lawrence’s hair was tied in a loose updo with a few loose strands around her face. Lawrence looked surreal in that look!

The actress had her makeup on point like her outfit; she went for a full coverage dewy foundation base with smoky kohl-rimmed eyes loaded with mascara. She had glossy pink lips and flushed cheeks to complete her look. She looked no less than a goddess in this attire; here, have a look at the actress here:

jennifer lawrence wearing atelier versace to the london premiere of “mother!” (2017) pic.twitter.com/IAINabJxzV — corinne ☆ (@MIUCClAMUSE) August 15, 2021

On the work front, Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in No Hard Feelings, which was released earlier this year. Apart from that, she created headlines in the fashion space by wearing flip-flops at this year’s Cannes Film Festival paired with a gorgeous red gown.

Tell us your thoughts on JLaw’s look in the comments!

And for more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

