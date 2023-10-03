Kim Kardashian never misses a chance to make it or break it in the news with something or the other. And this time, she created quite a stir by wearing the tiniest bra with rhinestone detailing, leaving our minds to wander into naughty places as that bikini top could barely cover her bust. The fashion mogul has her way of creating unique looks and experimenting with her style statement. And hey, we ain’t stopping her.

However, it seems the netizens are not very happy with her recent look, as they slammed her for stealing Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner and her bf Bad Bunny’s thunder. Scroll ahead to check it out further and read about the American Horror Story fame’s fashion affair!

A few hours back, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures wearing a skimpy tiny bikini bra adorned with blingy rhinestones all over it from the brand Gucci that could barely cover her b**bs only on her n*ppular area. The diva teamed it up with loose-fit grey pants and an oversized blazer along with it.

Check out the pictures shared on her feed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian captioned the series with “It’s all Gucci.” But do you know how much that tiny rhinestone featuring Alessandro Michele-designed showgirl bra costs? Well, hold your breath, as it might leave your jaw open. Apparently, that bra comes with a price tag of $18K. Hmmm! For the unversed, the SKIMS founder kept her makeup minimalistic with contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, mascara-laden lashes, soft smokey strokes on the waterline and upper lid and completed the look with a brown gloss matching with the blinginess of the outfit.

However, netizens slammed Kim and commented on her post saying, “She can’t let her siblings have any spotlight.”

Another one wrote, “So kourtney was right…she has to make everything about her…”

One of the netizens commented, “Is she taking Kendal’s and Bad bunnies spot light lol.”

Another comment read, “Cmon Kim let Kendal have her moment.”

Well, what do you think? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence Once Accidentally Flashed Her T*ts While Looking Fierce Like A Queen Keen On Taking Revenge In Bold Black Gown & The Look’s NSFW!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News